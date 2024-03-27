'The Masked Singer' Season 11 fans think they know who's singing as Lizard. Here's what they're talking about.

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 11 continues with “TV Theme Night.” Fans have already seen the singers from Groups A, B, and C take the stage — and several singers have already been unmasked. Lizard reclaims the stage on “TV Theme Night,” and fans are sure they know who sings beneath the mask. So, who is Lizard?

[Spoiler alert: The Masked Singer Season 11 spoilers ahead regarding Lizard.]

Who is Lizard in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 11? Fans think it’s this American singer/songwriter

Lizard first hit the stage in The Masked Singer Season 11 Group C for “Billy Joel Night,” and his singing chops impressed fans. Now, Lizard will sing again for “TV Theme Night” along with Poodle Moth, Clock, and the Group C wild card, Sir Lion.

“Billy Joel Night” featured performances from Clock, Lizard, Poodle Moth, and Spaghetti and Meatballs. Spaghetti and Meatballs was the first mask in Group C to have his mask removed. Joe Bastianich, a notable judge from Fox’s MasterChef, sang beneath the Spaghetti and Meatballs mask.

Lizard performed “Uptown Girl” for “Billy Joel Night,” and he faced off against Spaghetti and Meatballs with “Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song).” Both performances had the panelists on their feet and grooving to the music.

So, who is Lizard? Fans on Reddit think it has to be American singer, songwriter, dancer, producer, and actor Sisqó. Sisqó got his start as the lead singer for the R&B group Dru Hill, and he pursued his solo career in 1999. Fans likely know him for singles like “Incomplete” and “Thong Song.”

“Couldn’t tell ’til watching the highlights faceoffs, but Lizard is definitely Sisqó,” a fan wrote on Reddit. “That voice is iconic.”

“I didn’t hear it at first, but after seeing everyone say Sisqó, and then hearing him again in the smackdown, I’m almost positive it’s him,” another fan wrote. “I feel like there was a note in there that he really couldn’t hide his voice on, and it gave him away.”

These are the clues for Lizard

The Masked Singer Season 11 fans have clues for Lizard heading into “TV Theme Night.”

“Some people may label me a ‘ladies’ man, the bad boy type in Billy Joel songs,” Lizard says in his clue video as he’s fixing a car in a garage. “But that’s not the real me. And despite some of my better-known hits, I tend to see people for who they are on the inside.”

Lizard then discussed the “love of his life,” whom he says grew up differently than he did. “She was the definition of an uptown girl, and this downtown daredevil was smitten,” he says while sucking on a lollipop. “Years later, though, she was fed up with my superstar shenanigans, and she threatened to walk out that door.” The clue package then shows a cupcake with a crab on it against a TMZ TV background.

“That’s when I had a premonition,” Lizard continues. “I told her that I thought she was pregnant, and it turns out she was. I promised right then to change my ways.” Lizard shows a Christmas ornament with a lizard on it. “Now, my whole world is all about being a good husband and a cool dad.”

Fans will receive additional clues for Lizard on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

The Masked Singer Season 11 airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

