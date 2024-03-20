Fans think they know who's singing as Clock in 'The Masked Singer' Season 11. Here's who the top early guess is.

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 11 Group C singers take the stage for “Billy Joel Night,” and fans see one unmask at the end of the evening. Viewers are already intrigued by Clock, as it seems they might be a well-known superstar that fans know and love. So, who’s singing under the Clock mask? Here’s who fans suspect ahead of the singer’s debut on the show.

[Spoiler alert: The Masked Singer Season 11 spoilers regarding Clock and Group C singers ahead.]

Who is the clock in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 11? Fans think it could be this Golden Globe winner

The Masked Singer Season 11 Group C singers hit the stage for episode 3, “Billy Joel Night.” Lizard, Clock, Poodle Moth, and Spaghetti and Meatballs will debut one of Billy Joel’s greatest hits and hope to make it to the next round. And it looks like there might be seriously stiff competition brewing between the four masks.

There aren’t many early clues regarding Clock’s identity, but fans suspect someone grand sings beneath the mask. The Clock costume includes an ornate rose-gold clock face headpiece attached to a clock face chest piece. The singer wears an old-fashioned green, blue, purple, and pink pastel dress covered with roses and other flowers. A pianist joins the Clock on stage, which shows that she may sing a ballad to memorialize Billy Joel.

So, who is Clock? Fans suspect it’s a Golden Globe winner based on Clock’s clues. One of the clues shows Clock spinning a small golden globe. Several viewers on Reddit suspect it’s Andra Day under the mask.

Cassandra Monique Batie, better known as Andra Day, is known for her R&B and soul music. She won a Grammy Award, a Children’s and Family Emmy Award, and a Golden Globe Award, and earned a nomination for an Academy Award.

Jenny McCarthy and Ken Jeong give their guesses regarding Clock

The Masked Singer Season 11 Group C singers compete against Clock. Clips from “Billy Joel Night” show Jenny McCarthy and Ken Jeong giving their guesses regarding who’s singing under the mask.

“It feels like this is Diana Ross,” Jeong says, according to a clip posted to Reddit. Jeong added that Ross “has her own day,” which must be another one of the clues. The judge also references the Golden Globe clue. “Diana Ross won for Lady Sings the Blues,” he added.

Jeong asked host Nick Cannon to back him up on the guess that Ross sang as Clock, but Cannon didn’t feel confident in the panelist’s answer.

McCarthy also guesses Clock. “You know, there’s a song called “365 Days In a Year” from an icon, a queen, a legend. Her name is Anita Baker,” McCarthy said, according to a clip on Reddit.

“Oh, that would be amazing,” Jeong noted.

“Right?” McCarthy added. “I think I’m on to something.”

Who heads home on ‘Billy Joel Night’?

Does Clock head home after performing during The Masked Singer Season 11 “Billy Joel Night”? According to a fan on Reddit, she moves forward — and she might even make it to the finals. A fan suggested that there’s a smackdown between Lizard and Spaghetti and Meatballs. Ultimately, Spaghetti and Meatballs likely heads home.

“Clock, Lizard, Poodle Moth, and Spaghetti and Meatballs all will perform,” the fan spoiled on Reddit. “Lizard and Spaghetti & Meatballs are in the smackdown, while the other two are safe. Spaghetti and Meatballs will be eliminated, and Lizard will be safe.”

The Masked Singer Season 11 airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

