Who are the next masks in 'The Masked Singer' Season 11? Here are the Group C masks and what to know about the wild card.

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 11 continues with the Group C masks on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. The Group A and B masks have already taken the stage. And fans received their first set of clues regarding many of the singers they’ll see again as the season progresses. Now, we’re looking forward to all-new costumes for “Billy Joel Night.” Here’s what to know about the Group C masks, including the wild card.

[Spoiler alert: The Masked Singer Season 11 spoilers ahead regarding the Group C masks.]

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 11 Episode 3 includes these masks in Group C

Clock from ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 11 | Micheal Becker/Fox

The Masked Singer Season 11 Episode 3 features all-new masks in Group C. Fans will see four new masks take the stage and compete to stay in the competition. Those masks are Clock, Lizard, Poodle Moth, and Spaghetti and Meatballs. As for the Group C wild card, that’s Sir Lion. But fans will have to wait to see the Sir Lion costume in the future.

The four main masks in Group C will compete on “Billy Joel Night.” “We’re toasting Billy Joel,” host Nick Cannon says in the preview for the episode after the stage lights up in flames. The new masked singers will hit the stage to belt out Billy Joel’s greatest hits. According to the preview, panelist Ken Jeong thinks Spaghetti and Meatballs sounds like the famous singer-songwriter, which may bode well for him.

The Group A masks that hit the stage during the first week of the competition were Goldfish, Lovebird, Ugly Sweater, Starfish, and Book. Book was unmasked on the first night — and it was actor Kevin Hart who sang under the costume. Group B included Gumball, Beets, Miss Cleocatra, and Afghan Hound singing on “Wizard of Oz Night.” Afghan Hound was unmasked, and it was revealed that Savannah Chrisley sang under the mask. Chrisley is well-known for her parents, Julie and Todd Chrisley, committing bank fraud and currently living out their prison sentence.

Fans suspect this Group C mask heads home first

Some fans believe they know who heads home first of The Masked Singer Season 11 Group C singers. According to spoilers from a fan on Reddit, Spaghetti and Meatballs will be unmasked during “Billy Joel Night.” Fans will get to see who sings under the strange and intriguing costume.

A clip from the episode shows Spaghetti and Meatball singing Billy Joel’s “Only the Good Die Young.” Clearly, the singer knows how to hit the right notes, so if the spoilers are true, this must mean that Group C has stiff competitors. Spaghetti and Meatballs’ stage shows the Italian flag, restaurant tables, and pictures of Italian food in the background, giving fans the impression that the singer must be of Italian descent.

Fans won’t see Sir Lion, the wild card, sing until a later episode.

There might be a smackdown for the singers on Billy Joel Night

According to a fan on Reddit, “Billy Joel Night” contains a smackdown between The Masked Singer Season 11 Group C singers. A smackdown occurs between two or three singers. The singers take the stage for less than a minute each, and the panelists decide who they want to save. The fan on Reddit said that the smackdown happens between Lizard and Spaghetti and Meatballs, and the panelists choose to save Lizard.

Fans must tune into the show to see which singers move forward.

The Masked Singer Season 11 airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

