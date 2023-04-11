‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9: Who Is Lamp? Fans Predict Another ‘Legendary Diva’ and Gender Swap

The April 12 episode of The Masked Singer will be out of this world. Dandelion and two new masks, Lamp and UFO, are set to compete in season 9’s Space Night. But who will prove themselves as the best singer in the galaxy? Some fans think Lamp will take home the win. A few eager Masked Singer viewers have already shared “legendary diva” predictions for the celebrity behind Lamp.

Lamp on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 | Fox

What to expect on season 9’s Space Night

Last week, Dandelion faced off against Doll and Mantis on WB Movie Night. Unfortunately for Doll’s fans, he was the first unmasking of the night — you can find his identity at the end of this article. Then, Dandelion won the Battle Royale, becoming the week’s Queen of The Masked Singer. But the journey wasn’t over for Mantis, either, as he received the third and final Ding Dong Keep It On save.

Tomorrow night, Dandelion will return to the stage to compete against Lamp and the appropriately-dressed UFO during “The Masked Singer in Space.” As the preview teases, this “intergalactic adventure” will have a shocking reveal or elimination that leaves Nicole Scherzinger speechless. Tara Reid, Zooey Deschanel, and Kendall Jenner will be among the panelist guesses.

Who is Lamp on ‘The Masked Singer’? Fans are predicting a diva

The Masked Singer shared a closer look at Lamp’s costume on Instagram ahead of the Space Night episode. Their look features a gold bodysuit with wide bell bottoms and a corset, as well as a colorful mosaic lampshade for a head. In the short clip, Lamp shakes their hips, waves, and blows kisses to the viewer.

Fans in the comments believe Lamp gives off “legendary diva” vibes. The early predictions include Ashanti, Adele, Kelly Rowland, Sia, and Monica. One person thought the masked celebrity must be a Broadway star. Of course, we haven’t heard Lamp’s voice yet, so it’s not yet clear if they’re a professional singer.

Some fans wondered if a male singer could be behind Lamp.

“Idk why but Lamp could be a guy … starting to give off Billy Porter vibes or some other male singer,” one person wrote.

The clues during The Masked Singer‘s Space Night episode should give fans a better idea of who might be behind Lamp.

Who was unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9?

After tomorrow’s episode, all of season 9’s masks will have made their debut. More than a dozen celebrities have already been revealed, including:

Gnome: Dick Van Dyke

Mustang: Sara Evans

Rock Lobster: Howie Mandel

Night Owl: Debbie Gibson

Polar Bear: Grandmaster Flash

Wolf: Michael Bolton

Jackalope: Lele Pons

Squirrel: Malin Akerman

Axolotl: Alexa Bliss

Fairy: Holly Robinson Peete

Scorpio: Christine Quinn

Moose: George Wendt

Doll: Dee Snider

The Ding Dong Keep It On bell has saved three contestants from elimination — Medusa, Gargoyle, and Mantis. The three of them will face off in an upcoming episode for the chance to re-enter the competition. Two losers will be unmasked and head home, while the winner will go up against the other finalists. Macaw and California Roll are already confirmed. Will Dandelion, Lamp, or UFO go to the quarterfinals? Tune in to find out.

New episodes of The Masked Singer air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. Next-day streaming is also available on Hulu.