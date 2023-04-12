‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9: Who Is UFO? Her Voice Reveal Has Fans Guessing a Disney Star
The Masked Singer‘s intergalactic adventure is almost here. Tonight, April 12, Dandelion and two new masks, UFO and Lamp, will compete in The Masked Singer Season 9’s Space Night. Previews for the episode have teased shocking reveals and performances. In fact, Fox has already shared one of tonight’s acts: UFO’s debut performance. Fans were quick to lock in some guesses for her identity, with predictions ranging from former Disney Channel actors to modern pop stars.
Who is UFO on ‘The Masked Singer’? Fans are predicting a Disney star
A few hours before the Space Night episode, The Masked Singer released an early look at UFO singing “Yellow” by Coldplay. Her costume featured shiny silver knee-high boots, a UFO-shaped skirt, and a silver bodysuit with a glittery, one-eyed alien head. Panelists Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Nicole Scherzinger were immediately shocked by UFO’s soft, sweet voice, although she seemed nervous.
It’s possible that UFO is a celebrity who can sing but doesn’t do it professionally or have vocal training — perhaps an actor with minimal singing experience?
Fans were blown away by UFO’s performance and got to work trying to match her voice to someone well-known. The comments on the YouTube video featured a wide range of predictions, including Katie Stevens, Hailee Steinfeld, Lily Collins, and Lily Allen. A number of former Disney Channel stars entered the mix, such as Zendaya, Dove Cameron, and Sabrina Carpenter.
Many people were in agreement that UFO sounded like Meg Donnelly, who starred in Disney Channel’s Zombies and its sequels.
Some UFO clues were revealed in a ‘Masked Singer’ Space Night preview
In addition to the performance, The Masked Singer shared a rare tease of UFO’s clues. A preview clip shared by The Wrap showed Ken Jeong trying to guess UFO’s identity. He called out a runway and a sewing machine before connecting the clues to Kendall Jenner.
“Give me a chance! It’s a runway: model! Sewing machine: fashion icon!” Jeong said. “And no one in this galaxy, and I repeat, no one is more famous than Kendall Jenner.”
It probably wasn’t one of Jeong’s worst guesses on The Masked Singer, but UFO seems unlikely to be a Kardashian-Jenner sister. Fans will have to wait for more clues to appear during the Space Night episode to get a more accurate prediction.
Who was unmasked this season so far?
UFO and Lamp are the final two masks to be introduced in season 9. The Masked Singer has already unmasked and sent home more than a dozen celebrities, including:
- Gnome: Dick Van Dyke
- Mustang: Sara Evans
- Rock Lobster: Howie Mandel
- Night Owl: Debbie Gibson
- Polar Bear: Grandmaster Flash
- Wolf: Michael Bolton
- Jackalope: Lele Pons
- Squirrel: Malin Akerman
- Axolotl: Alexa Bliss
- Fairy: Holly Robinson Peete
- Scorpio: Christine Quinn
- Moose: George Wendt
- Doll: Dee Snider
Either Dandelion, Lamp, or UFO will head to The Masked Singer Season 9’s quarterfinals, sending the other two home. Next, the Ding Dong Keep It On saves — Medusa, Gargoyle, and Mantis — will battle each other for the chance to re-enter the competition. The winner will join California Roll, Macaw, and tonight’s victor in a final attempt to take home the season 9 trophy.
New episodes of The Masked Singer Season 9 air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. Next-day streaming is also available on Hulu.