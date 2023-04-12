‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9: Fox Might’ve Already Spoiled Who Unmasks First on Space Night

Some fans of The Masked Singer aren’t happy with Fox after the network might have spoiled some details from the Space Night episode. On April 12, three masks are set to perform in a space-themed competition. Following season 9’s controversial format, one celebrity will be unmasked first, while the others go on to a Battle Royale performance. However, it looks like Fox’s The Masked Singer photos might have spoiled who unmasks first on Space Night. Read on to find out more about the episode’s potential first elimination.

[Spoiler alert: The following story contains POSSIBLE spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 9’s Space Night on April 12.]

Ken Jeong on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9’s Space Night | Fox

Dandelion, Lamp, and UFO take on Space Night on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9

In last week’s WB Movie Night episode, Dandelion triumphed over Doll and Mantis to become the new Queen of The Masked Singer. So, she moved on to this week’s Space Night, performing alongside two brand new masks: Lamp and UFO.

Promos for the episode have teased an “intergalactic adventure” with “out-of-this-world” performances. At one point, it looks like panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger will be shocked at an elimination or celebrity reveal.

Fox might have spoiled Dandelion’s unmasking on Space Night

Dandelion became an instant fan-favorite last week with her beautiful performance of “Over the Rainbow” by Judy Garland. Unfortunately, her time on The Masked Singer could be cut short. Fox released several photos from The Masked Singer episode a few days before the Space Night premiere, and some fans think they reveal who unmasks first.

The collection of images includes a few shots of Dandelion performing in front of a control board as if she were inside a spaceship. Meanwhile, the photos of UFO feature both a yellow background and a red one. The same goes for Lamp, who is pictured with a few different backgrounds. Some fans believe this means Dandelion will unmask first while Lamp and UFO move on to the Battle Royale.

“If you look at it, picture 2, 3, and picture 4 going from top to bottom all have the same ‘rocket’ in the background, so FOX just accidentally revealed who made it to the Battle Royale,” one fan wrote in a Reddit thread.

Some viewers gave Fox the benefit of the doubt, noting that the backgrounds could be color-changing to fit the colorful space theme. However, others just felt frustrated by Fox’s carelessness. For what it’s worth, a similar situation happened last week prior to Doll’s unmasking.

Who is Dandelion on ‘The Masked Singer’?

After last week’s clues and performances, many fans think they’ve zeroed in on Dandelion’s identity: Alicia Witt. The Hallmark star and singer fits many of the clues, including ones about her time on Nashville, her piano skills, the celebrities she has worked with, and a tornado destroying her neighborhood. If Dandelion isn’t Witt, another popular guess is Vanessa Williams, who is also a pianist.

Fans will have to tune in to Space Night on The Masked Singer to find out if Dandelion unmasks and reveals her identity.

New episodes of The Masked Singer air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. Next-day streaming is also available on Hulu.