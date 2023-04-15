Netflix‘s The Night Agent is a thrilling political series that keeps its audience on the edge of their seats with every episode. One of the show’s highlights is the captivating romantic subplot between the main characters, Peter and Rose.

The chemistry between these two is undeniable, and their relationship keeps viewers hooked. Recently, Gabriel Basso, who portrays Peter on the show, opened up about his thoughts on the couple’s romance and why it works so well on the screen.

Peter and Rose are two of the central characters in ‘The Night Agent’

D.B. Woodside, Hong Chau, Luciane Buchanan and Gabriel Basso attend the Los Angeles premiere of “The Night Agent”I Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

In The Night Agent, we watch as Peter’s job and personal life are upended by his encounters with Rose Larkin. The two start as strangers. However, by the end of the season, they have found the truth behind a government conspiracy and found love along the way.

One of the things that makes Peter and Rose’s relationship so compelling is the chemistry between the actors. Basso and Luciane Buchanan have a natural rapport that translates onto the screen. Their scenes together feel authentic and heartfelt.

Speaking to EW about Peter and Rose’s romance, Basso said that The Night Agent executive producer, Shawn Ryan, put a lot of thought into making it as grounded as he could. The actor, however, added that he and Buchanan tweaked things to bring the romance to life. “It was nice to build their relationship because their trust had to be established,” he said.

Gabriel Basso says Peter and Rose’s relationship on ‘The Night Agent’ was ‘very natural’

We chat with the dynamic duo of Gabriel Basso & Luciane Buchanan about their blazing chemistry in @Netflix’s #TheNightAgent, working on a Shawn Ryan show, and bringing in more actors from New Zealand: https://t.co/aEgILscBxD pic.twitter.com/Bpb5CZwJbA — Screen Rant (@screenrant) March 29, 2023

Basso recently spoke about why he thinks his character’s relationship with Rose works so well on the show. In an interview with Collider, the actor commended The Night Agent writers for creating characters who genuinely care for each other. He also touched on how their romance didn’t feel forced.

“The physicality came secondary, if not tertiary, to everything else,” he said. “The emphasis wasn’t on that. It’s not like they took two people and just smushed them together and said, ‘Love each other now!’ It was very natural, almost to where you probably could have done the whole thing without them being in a relationship, just developing a really good friendship, which I appreciate.”

The actor continued by saying that there are instances when the romantic elements of a show feel like they are being included merely to appease the audience. But in the case of The Night Agent, Shawn, and the writers just wanted to make real people.

What can fans expect from ‘The Night Agent’ Season 2?

The Night Agent himself breaks down his toughest stunt, his romance with Rose, and where Peter's at heading into season 2. https://t.co/QbY374S5ed — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) April 2, 2023

The Night Agent was renewed for a second season only days after the Season 1 premiere. And after everything that happened in the first season, many of the main characters are still alive. So, we can expect several sub-plotlines to be explored in Season 2.

At the end of Season 1, Peter was granted another top-secret mission. Viewers may wonder where his story with Rose could go from here. A long-distance relationship between our main characters could be in the cards.

When asked what fans can expect from The Night Agent Season 2, showrunner Ryan told TV Line there’s a chance the story will revolve around Peter’s new mission. “I would say that that will be the starting-off point, to sort of see what he was being sent off to do. But we have some surprises…,” Ryan told the outlet. “I don’t want to say too much because until you’re actually filming it, the stories can always change.”

At the moment, it’s not certain what will happen in Season 2. But as we wait, we can’t help but wonder what challenges and surprises await Peter and Rose and how their relationship will evolve.