'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 13 will go on without two of its season 12 stars, but a new housewife has entered the building.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is back on Oct. 25 with a brand new season. However, there will be a couple of missing faces this time. Two of last season’s housewives won’t be returning. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Lisa Rinna, who joined as a main cast member in season 5, and Diana Jenkins, who became a housewife in season 12, have stepped away from the show.

Why did Lisa Rinna leave ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Rinna spent eight seasons on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. While season 12 was not kind to the former soap opera star, fans of the reality series were still shocked that she opted to walk away from the show entirely. Recently, she shared some insight into what exactly factored into her decision.

Lisa Rinna | Isabella Vosmikova/Bravo

According to Entertainment Tonight, Rinna told a reporter that she didn’t mind filming the series and could even live with the drama that unfolds on the show. What she said cemented her decision to leave the series was the actual airing of the footage and the opinions about the long-forgotten drama that flooded in. She went on to say that the editing process and the fact that she didn’t think the season 12 story was told from both sides ultimately led to her decision to close the door on the Bravo series.

Fans aren’t exactly unhappy with her exit. Eight seasons feels like a long enough period for Rinna’s entire storyline to unfold, and her departure has cleared the way for a brand-new housewife. We never hate that.

Diana Jenkins has exited the series after just one season

Every Real Housewives series needs a good villain. When Diana Jenkins joined the cast for season 12, everyone initially thought she would be it. As it turned out, she was not. Diana’s storyline was boring from start to finish. While unfriendly enough to make a good villain, she wasn’t outrageous enough to make it entertaining. Jenkins didn’t attend the season 12 reunion special and ultimately announced her departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in January.

Jenkins claimed she opted to step back from the show to focus on her pregnancy. She said that her high-risk pregnancy required bed rest and that Bravo understood her need to leave the series to focus on her child’s health. Jenkins and her fiance, Asher Monroe, welcomed a healthy baby girl in August 2023.

Diana Jenkins | Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Still, not everyone is convinced that Jenkins decided to leave the series of her own accord. Instead, they think her contract was terminated when she didn’t test well with fans. Whatever the real reason for her quick departure was, Jenkins is likely to go down as the most forgettable of the one-season real housewives.

Who is the new ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star for season 13?

While Jenkins didn’t work out as a long-term housewife, Bravo isn’t done trying. Annemarie Wiley has joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for season 13. Wiley, married to former NFL star Marcellus Wiley, is bringing a lot to the table.

As a CRNA, Wiley has a high-stress job. She also has a hectic family life. Her family includes four kids she shares with Wiley. The newest housewife joins the cast by way of Kyle Richards. Richards is the only Real Housewife of Beverly Hills who has been on the series as a main cast member since the show’s inception. Both Kim Richards and Camille Grammar