‘The Rookie’ Season 5 Episode 15 Preview: Will Angela Sell Her Soul to Elijah Stone?

ABC‘s The Rookie took a short hiatus after episode 14, but season 5’s return is just around the corner. And when the next hour premieres, fans might see something they never thought would happen — Angela Lopez making a deal with Elijah Stone. Read on for everything you need to know about The Rookie Season 5 Episode 15, “The Con.”

Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez | ABC/Raymond Liu

When does ‘The Rookie’ Season 5 return with episode 15?

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 15, “The Con,” debuts on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The upcoming hour was allegedly supposed to air on Feb. 7, but President Joe Biden’s second State of the Union address pushed it back one week. And that’s why the ABC series went on a small break.

The synopsis for “The Con” reads, “With help from the FBI, Detective Lopez puts everything on the line to help Elijah Stone take down a gang leader in exchange for her safety. Meanwhile, Nolan and Bailey must deal with the secrets and shady dealings his late mother left behind.”

John Nolan got terrible news at the end of The Rookie Season 5 Episode 14 — his mother had died. He had been ignoring calls from her recently because she was mad that she wasn’t invited to Nolan and Bailey’s wedding. And in exchange for her lack of invite, Nolan’s mother wanted $10,000 from him. But Nolan was tired of her schemes, so he dismissed her.

We’ll see if Nolan has any guilt in The Rookie Season 5 Episode 15 when he and Bailey travel to his late mother’s house to get her affairs in order. Perhaps if there is any lingering remorse, it will all fade when two suspicious men confront Nolan about something his mother stole from them.

A past villain returns

As seen in the promo for The Rookie Season 5 Episode 15, The Rookie: Feds cast — Britt Robertson as Laura Stensen and Kevin Zegers as Brendon Acres — makes an appearance. And by putting the pieces together, we believe that the FBI approaches Angela and Wesley Evers for help in taking Abril Rodas down during the hour.

As fans recall, Abril was La Fiera’s security chief and right-hand man. But after La Fiera’s death, Abril was out for blood, and she set her sights on Elijah Stone since he helped Wesley and the LAPD find Angela in The Rookie Season 4. Abril had taken over for La Fiera, and in episode 9, she enacted her revenge on Elijah and his gang. Her crew killed most of his men, and directly following the bloodbath, the LAPD arrested Elijah.

Now that Elijah is free, it seems as though the FBI will use him to capture Abril. And they need Angela’s help.

Gigi Zumbado, who plays Abril, is listed under the cast for The Rookie Season 5 Episode 15 on IMDb. So we assume that Abril is the “gang leader” mentioned in the synopsis.

Obsessed with this fun fact from @MissAlyssaDiaz ? pic.twitter.com/Kz3z4wwLjn — The Rookie (@therookie) February 1, 2023

Will Angela and Wesley finally put Elijah behind bars in ‘The Rookie’ Season 5 Episode 15?

Unfortunately, it seems as though Elijah’s day of reckoning won’t come in The Rookie Season 5 Episode 15. The LAPD and FBI need to put him on the back burner and use him to take down Abril. But that doesn’t mean that The Rookie fans won’t see the day Angela finally gets to arrest Elijah.

For now, the detective will have to make a deal with Elijah to protect her family. And according to the preview, the agreement includes LAPD intel.

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 15, “The Con,” premieres Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.