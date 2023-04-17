The ‘Stranger Things’ Star Who Said ‘Fat Actors Aren’t Allowed Upward Mobility’

Hollywood — the world where stars are born or made has also been called out for having so many vices and for encouraging stereotypes. And the Netflix hit show Stranger Things is no different. The show has faced heavy criticism in the past for its lack of diversity and now for typecasting. In fact, Stranger Things star Shannon Purser called out the show and the industry at large, saying that “fat actors” are not allowed upward mobility.

Shannon Purser’s role in ‘Stranger Things’

Purser made her onscreen debut in season 1 of Stranger Things. Her performance on the show was widely appreciated by fans and critics alike. She even earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series in 2017.

Purser played Barbara Holland (Barb), a dorky teenager with the signature “dorky glasses” and Nancy Wheeler’s best friend (played by Natalia Dyer). As Nancy’s popularity in school grew, her friendship with Barb began to drift apart. Barb expressed her concerns about Nancy’s relationship with school jock Steve and her dislike of him and his friends.

One night at Steve’s party, Barb accidentally cut her hand while trying to shotgun a beer after much persuasion from Nancy. She ran to the bathroom to tend to her wound while Nancy and the rest carried on without her, which deeply hurt Barb’s feelings.

Minutes later, Barb confronted Nancy about her “strange behavior.” After being callously dismissed, she went to sit by the pool. Blood dripping from her hand into the pool drew the Demogorgon from the upside-down world to her, attacking and dragging Barb to the other side. And through her screams and fight for her life, Nancy was having the “time of her life” with Steve.

Barb was one of the first major characters to be killed off the show. Her death caused a chain of reactions. Nancy and her team went on a quest to discover the other side and the people behind it.

Purser said ‘fat actors’ aren’t allowed upward mobility in Hollywood

they’re not hiring fat actors for iconic fat characters because they want a big name star. there are almost no fat big name stars because fat actors aren’t allowed upward mobility. we aren’t allowed upward mobility because the industry sees us as two-dimensional set pieces. — Shannon (@shannonpurser) June 20, 2022

Purser is among many actors who have spoken up about the prejudice in Hollywood against “fat people.” The general consensus is that directors and producers often cast plus-sized actors in a stereotypical role — the funny friend or shy one who’s always alone, sitting in the corner. Actors are often prompted to lose weight before they can land better roles, as was the case for Chris Pratt.

When Purser appeared on Stranger Things, she was what many in the film industry would term as plus-sized. On the show, she was portrayed as the “popular girl’s fat friend,” which propagates the narrative of stereotypical casting.

Purser took to Twitter to express her views. “They’re not hiring fat actors for iconic fat characters because they want a big-name star. There are almost no fat big-name stars because fat actors aren’t allowed upward mobility. We aren’t allowed upward mobility because the industry sees us as two-dimensional set pieces.”

Other actors have been outspoken about the issue. They say that even where there’s a “fat person” role available, they’d rather cast a “big-name” actor in a fat suit as they did in The Whale and American Crime Story: Impeachment.

Another tragic example is Margaret Cho, who was made to lose weight by studio executives before being cast on All American Girl. While on set, Cho went into kidney failure after losing a lot of weight in a short span. Speaking to the Guardian about her experience, Cho said, “I have a lot of regret because I did not appreciate how beautiful I was. I just thought I was fat and ugly, and I was so angry about the way I looked.”

What has Shannon Purser been up to since ‘Stranger Things’?

It often takes a while before a new actor’s career picks up following a debut. And for Purser, she has definitely been busy since her 2017 exit from Stranger Things. While she may have only played the role of Barb briefly, the Emmy nominee has gone on to feature in multiple shows and films.

Her most notable TV role after her debut was as Ethel Muggs in the long-running teen drama series Riverdale. She has also featured in Final Space, Equal, Room 104, Rise, and The First Lady. Her IMDb profile is growing fast with a list of movie appearances, including; Wish Upon, Sierra Burgess is a Loser, and Shadow Kingdom.

There’s plenty of time for Purser’s career to grow. Fans hope to see her grow into a Hollywood household name.