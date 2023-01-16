‘The Traitors’: Why Did Amanda Leave? The Contestant Teases an Answer

People cannot stop talking about Peacock‘s latest reality competition series, The Traitors. The show follows 20 players who move into a castle in Scotland, where they battle for the $250,000 grand prize. However, among them are three traitors. Everyone else is called the “faithful,” and it’s their job to figure out the identities of the traitors. Amanda Clark belonged to the faithfuls in The Traitors, but she had to leave halfway through the series.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from The Traitors.]

Cirie Fields and Amanda Clark | Photo by: PEACOCK

Amanda exited ‘The Traitors’ during episode 5

The cast of The Traitors included 10 reality television stars and 10 players who had never appeared on television.

The 10 celebrities were Arie Luyendyk Jr., Brandi Glanville, Cirie Fields, Cody Calafiore, Kate Chastain, Kyle Cooke, Rachel Reilly, Reza Farahan, Ryan Lochte, and Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick. And the 10 civilians were Christian de la Torre, Michael Davidson, Andie Thurmond, Quentin Jiles, Shelbe Rodriguez, Geraldine Moreno, Robert “Bam” Nieves, Anjelica Conti, Azra Valani, and Amanda Clark.

During The Traitors Episode 1, host Alan Cumming chose Cirie, Cody, and Christian as the traitors, making the other 17 contestants, including Amanda, the faithfuls. Amanda laid low throughout the show but seemingly formed friendships with many people, including Rachel and Michael. However, Amanda’s time in the series prematurely came to an end in episode 5.

Following Kyle’s banishment and reveal that he was a faithful, Alan told viewers that “the faithful have been dealt another blow. Amanda has had to leave the castle for reasons beyond her control. But the game must go on.”

After Amanda’s exit, the traitors had to put three players on trial, and one would be murdered the next night. Cirie, Cody, and Christian picked Rachel, Kate, and Anjelica, which Alan revealed to the other contestants the next morning at breakfast. Plus, the host shared with them that Amanda was a faithful in The Traitors.

The contestant promises she will address the reason behind her departure soon

Following Peacock’s release of The Traitors, fans have been dying to find out why Amanda had to leave the show. And although the former player has yet to reveal the exact reason behind her departure, she promises it is coming soon.

During a Q&A on Amanda’s Instagram stories, one fan asked, “Why did you have to leave? I believe you could of been in the top four.” Amanda answered, “I believe that too! I promise I’ll share details soon.”

Hopefully, the explanation behind Amanda’s exit from The Traitors comes sooner rather than later.

UPDATE: Amanda wrote on another Instagram story on Monday, Jan. 16, “I’m posting a video this week with all the details. BUT let it be known I’ve never quit anything in my life except karate in 6th grade because I saw someone break their leg at practice.”

The crossover I didn't know I needed. pic.twitter.com/XMSn4MXxtU — Peacock (@peacock) January 12, 2023

How far would Amanda have made it in ‘The Traitors’ if she didn’t leave?

As Amanda said in her Instagram stories, she had faith that she would have made it to The Traitors finale had she not had to leave the game. And according to the winner, Amanda is probably correct.

After the finale debuted on Peacock, Cirie spoke with Vulture about her dominance in The Traitors and explained if her strategy included bringing two non-celebrities to the end.

“Not so much that I could take them under my wing, but we related,” Cirie shared. “I related to Andie’s struggles. I relate to Quentin’s struggles. I did need numbers, but that number could have been Amanda. It could have been Kyle. I wasn’t looking at them as prey. I was looking to them for support to get further in this game.”

So instead of Andie or Quentin sitting in the final three next to Cirie, Amanda could have taken one of their spots.

The Traitors is available to stream on Peacock.