It was The Ultimatum twist no one saw coming. Lisa and Brian signed on for season 2 of the Netflix reality series in the hopes that it would help them figure out their future as a couple. And in a way, it did. After Lisa discovered she was pregnant, she and Brian opted to leave the show early rather than continue with the process.

The couple’s decision to quit filming The Ultimatum Season 2 after just two episodes stunned viewers, many of whom wondered what was really going on with the pair. The show didn’t provide any update on whether they ultimately split up or stayed together, and their social media profiles didn’t shed much light on the situation either. Fortunately, Lisa and Brian shared an update on their status after the show premiered.

Fans wondered if Lisa from ‘The Ultimatum’ was really pregnant

Even prior to the pregnancy announcement, Lisa and Brian’s time on The Ultimatum was tumultuous. Although Lisa was the ultimatum giver, she didn’t take it well when her boyfriend started chatting up another cast member, Riah. Brian and Riah’s obvious connection sparked an epic meltdown from Lisa where she hit Brian and called Riah a “b*tch.”

“F*ck marriage. F*ck The Ultimatum,” she yelled after an intense parking lot fight with Brian. “I’m done.”

Soon after, Lisa discovered she was expecting. To some viewers, the time of her baby announcement was more than a little suspicious. Lisa clearly regretted her decision to do the show. Could the pregnancy bombshelle have been a way to get out of filming?

“Is she really pregnant?? I feel like she lyin,” one person commented on the show’s official Instagram. “Where’s the pregnancy test??”

“The entire situation is sus,” another wrote.

Lisa and Brian had a baby boy

Lisa and Brian in ‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On’ Season 2 | Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Some Ultimatum fans thought something suspicious was going on with Lisa. But she wasn’t faking her baby news. In a joint interview with E! after The Ultimatum Season 2 premiered, the couple revealed that they are now proud parents to a four-month-old.

“We have a baby boy! He’s so cute,” Lisa shared.

She and Brian are still together, the confirmed. But for now, they’re focused on parenting their little one rather than marriage.

Though their time on The Ultimatum was short, Lisa said it still helped them as a couple.

“We realized, ‘Look, we have things in this relationship we need to work on and we truly worked on those things and are continuing to work on those things,” she said. “And we will, even after marriage, so that’s what we’ve focused on. It really has benefitted us.”

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 2 Episodes 1-8 are now streaming on Netflix. Episodes 9-10 release on August 30.

