NBC’s The Voice Season 24 is in full swing, and veteran coaches Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan, and John Legend are showing newbie Reba McEntire the ropes. Early rumors suggested Stefani wasn’t happy about McEntire joining the crew. Now, a body language expert claims that McEntire and Mega Mentor Wynonna Judd are at “war” with Stefani.

The Voice Season 24 doesn’t appear to have much personal drama between the coaches. But a body language expert says that coach Reba McEntire and Mega Mentor Wynonna Judd are challenging coach Gwen Stefani’s authority.

According to body language expert Judi James, Judd has “one eye on Gwen’s throne” after watching a clip of Stefani, Judd, and McEntire from the show. “This was a two-against-one scenario,” James told The Sun. “This was an open declaration of war against Gwen.”

James also noticed Stefani’s attire. At the beginning of the season, Stefani wore a black and white checkered outfit and later wore black and white nails. “Gwen had that look similar to a chessboard,” the expert continued. “Now, her position on The Voice is playing out like a game of chess. This shows up in her checkered nail design and clothes. Her husband quit the show, leaving her exposed, weaker, and more vulnerable. Reba brought in her buddy to challenge Gwen’s alpha female status.”

“The two women look like they are making plans for this takeover,” James later added of Judd and McEntire. “Gwen needs to watch her back out there in this competition.”

Early rumors suggested Gwen Stefani and Reba McEntire didn’t get along

This isn’t the first time that The Voice fans have heard of a potential feud between Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani. Before the season started, rumors swirled that Stefani wasn’t happy with McEntire taking over for her husband, Blake Shelton.

“Gwen is gunning for Reba” so McEntire “falls in line,” a source alleged to Radar Online.

“Blake has been the king of the coaches since the start of the show, and Gwen saw his departure as a chance to really shine and take over the reins,” another insider claimed.

However, these claims don’t align with what Stefani said about McEntire in the past. “It feels surreal when you look over and you see her there because she’s just such an icon,” Stefani told Jennifer Hudson on The Jennifer Hudson Show. “And it’s like, that’s her. Like, I’m next to her, and that voice is coming out, and we’re doing this. It was a pretty surreal moment. Beyond a bucket list, because it’s like, you just never would think that that would happen in your life.”

Gwen Stefani is teaming up with Blake Shelton to create a tribute to the Judds

The Voice Season 24 rumors between Gwen Stefani and Reba McEntire persist. But it sounds like Stefani has no personal beef with Wynonna Judd and the Judd family. Stefani posted a video to Instagram showing her and Blake Shelton collaborating on covering Wynonna and Naomi Judd’s hit song, “Love Is Alive.”

“It’s the first time Blake’s ever going to sing harmony on a lead that I’m doing,” Stefani says in the clip. “It’s just been beyond a dream come true to be able to do it.” She ended the clip by stating it’s “such an honor” to cover the famous tune.

Could the body language expert have it all wrong about Stefani, McEntire, and Judd? Fans will have to watch The Voice to make their own judgments.

The Voice Season 24 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

