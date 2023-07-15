NBC’s The Voice Season 23 ended with another win for Team Blake Shelton. Shelton made it known that season 23 would be his last, and he’s likely to miss his fellow coaches. But it seems he and fellow country singer Luke Bryan (who’s also an American Idol judge) might have beef that has nothing to do with The Voice or Idol. Here’s why Bryan allegedly felt hurt when Shelton took a joke “too far.”

‘American Idol’ judge Luke Bryan allegedly felt hurt when ‘The Voice’ coach Blake Shelton took a joke ‘too far’

Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton | Max Faulkner/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton are both well-known country stars on opposing singing reality TV shows — American Idol and The Voice. But the friendliness might not have extended beyond the shows. Shelton made a joke about Bryan’s music that allegedly hurt Bryan.

The joke started when Shelton said his doctor recommended that he ask his fans to sing along to his songs at the show he played in Birmingham, Alabama, due to his ongoing vocal issues. He then made a joke about Bryan.

“I know what he’s talking about ’cause I’ve been to Luke Bryan concerts many times and people are singing every damn word to his songs,” Shelton said. “But his songs are stupid!”

Shelton followed his jab by joke-dancing on stage, stating it was his “impersonation of Luke dancing.”

Unfortunately, Bryan allegedly saw the footage and didn’t find it funny. “Blake and Luke are always ragging on each other, but Luke felt Blake took it too far,” an insider told Radar Online. “It hurts Luke that even though he’s a big country star, people always slam him for being lightweight ‘Bro country,’ and Blake is just playing that up for a laugh at his expense.”

A friend of Bryan’s said Bryan had some comments of his own to make about Shelton. “He says Blake is no Hank Williams himself when it comes to his songs, so he should put a sock in it!”

Luke Bryan said he’s a better farmer than his fellow country singer

It’s unclear how real the feud between The Voice coach Blake Shelton and American Idol judge Luke Bryan became. But the two country singers definitely find the drive in their competitive spirits. In April 2022, Bryan proclaimed he farms better than Shelton.

“He’s pretend farming,” Bryan said in reference to Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch, according to People. “I mean, he’s just putting out like wild grasses — stuff that literally will grow on Mars. I’m actually planting stuff that human beings can enjoy. I’m not feeding a bunch of rabbits and moles and stuff. Blake’s farming earthworms and stuff.”

It seems Bryan took on gardening during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. He shared videos of his produce on Instagram. “The video of me planting all that sweet corn … I was so bored and didn’t have anything to do,” he shard. “I went and bought a planter, I bought a garden tractor, I bought a harrow disc. And I just went to town on this one field and planted, like, five acres of sweet corn.”

Bryan added that his father made fun of him for his newfound gardening skills. “You moved to Nashville to get away from this, and now 15, 18 years later, you’re back to planting corn,” the country singer’s father told him.

Blake Shelton won’t return for ‘The Voice’ Season 24; Luke Bryan likely to return for ‘American Idol’ Season 22

Fans hoping to catch Blake Shelton on The Voice Season 24 may feel disappointed. Reba McEntire plans on taking the country singer’s place. Additional coaches for next season include Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Niall Horan.

As for Luke Bryan, he’s given no indication that he doesn’t plan on returning for American Idol Season 22. Bryan’s been a part of Idol since season 16. Fans will likely see him reprise his role alongside Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.