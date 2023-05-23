‘The Voice’ Season 23 Finale Prediction: Grace West Will Sweep the Competition

NBC’s The Voice Season 23 finale ends on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, and fans are excited to see how it all ends. The final five singers took the stage on Monday, May 22, 2023, during part 1 of the finale. And many fans think Grace West from Blake Shelton’s team will take home the win. Here’s more about The Voice Season 23 finale predictions.

‘The Voice’ Season 23 finale prediction: Grace West will win

Grace West from ‘The Voice’ Season 23 | Trae Patton/NBC

Fans have already made The Voice Season 23 finale predictions — and many viewers think Grace West will win. The final five contestants include Grace, Gina Miles, NOIVAS, Sorelle, and D. Smooth.

Grace has been a frontrunner for weeks, as fans adore her pop-country sound. The Detroit native’s bio explains her background. “Music had always been a daily part of her life, from the gospel songs she sang in the church choir to the Motown classics that rang throughout her family’s Detroit-area home,” the bio reads. “Even so, something changed the day Grace began making music of her own.”

Her performance in part 1 of the finale didn’t disappoint. She sang Reba McEntire’s “The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia,” receiving high praise from the coaches.

“We’ve never heard you sing that kind of song before, and up-tempo like this. This was very cool, like your whole vibe with it was very Reba,” Kelly Clarkson said.

West’s second song was Patsy Cline’s “She’s Got You.” Niall Horan then said that both of Grace’s performances were the best of the season.

Many fans on Reddit think the final votes will be between Gina and Grace. “Grace: Flawless final performance and technically incredible,” a Reddit user wrote. “The most mature and controlled voice on the show. She peaked at the perfect time and will likely get votes from some of the doubters on top of all the country votes. Will be tough to beat.”

Blake Shelton could earn another win for his final season

Many viewers on Reddit note they’re voting for Gina Miles to win The Voice Season 23. But there’s another factor in Grace West’s favor when it comes to winning — and that’s her coach.

Coach Blake Shelton is notorious for winning The Voice, and season 23 marks his final season. It makes sense that the show would push for him to get one final win before he leaves. Shelton also has NOIVAS competing for the win, so he could also sweep the votes and win it all.

Shelton’s won The Voice nine times in the past, and winning season 23 would give him his 10th and final win. As for why the coach is ditching the show, he plans on spending more time with his family and on his own music.

What does ‘The Voice’ winner receive?

Fans will find out The Voice Season 23 winner on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. The winner receives $100,000 and a record deal with Universal Music Group, and the coaches occasionally offer additional perks of their own. In the past, Blake Shelton’s offered to take the winner on tour. It’s unclear what he may give Gina West if she does take home the win on his team.

Of course, the prize has strings attached. The Voice winner must sign a contract, and if they violate their contract, the network can sue them. Fans watching other reality singing competition shows also noticed that the American Idol winner gets a better deal. American Idol winners earn $250,000 and a $1,000 weekly stipend to record their album.

The Voice Season 23 finale begins on Monday, May 22, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.