‘The Voice’ Season 23 Schedule: Finale Date and Time

NBC’s The Voice Season 23 finale is here, and fans can’t wait to see the final five singers take to the stage for the win. Singers from Team Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper, Blake Shelton, and Niall Horan will duke it during part 1 of the finale, and during part 2, the winner will be crowned. So, when does The Voice Season 23 finale begin and end? Here’s what to know about The Voice schedule this season.

‘The Voice’ Season 23 finalists Grace West and NOIVAS | Trae Patton/NBC

NBC’s The Voice Season 23 finale begins on Monday, May 22, 2023, according to the schedule. Part one of the finale features performances from the top five singers. Grace West and NOIVAS are performing for Blake Shelton’s team, D. Smooth will perform for Kelly Clarkson’s team, Sorella will perform for Chance the Rapper’s team, and Gina Miles will perform for Niall Horan’s team. Part 1 of the finale ends at 10 p.m. ET, when the Overnight Voting window opens.

Part 2 of the finale airs on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. A recap of the season and the finalists airs at 8 p.m. ET, and part 2 begins at 9 p.m. ET, ending at 10 p.m. ET. The Overnight Votes that were cast after part 1 of the finale are revealed, and NBC announces the winner.

Fans can also expect a few surprise performances during the finale. Maroon 5 (including The Voice judge alum Adam Levine) takes the stage during part 2 of the finale on Tuesday. They will premiere their new single, “Middle Ground.”

‘The Voice’ Season 24 is coming in fall 2023

Fans upset that The Voice Season 23 finale finishes on Tuesday, May 23, shouldn’t fret. NBC renewed The Voice for season 24 — and fans will see a new round of judges. The current season marks Blake Shelton’s last, and country superstar Reba McEntire is taking his place. The other three judges are John Legend, Niall Horan, and Gwen Stefani, meaning Chance the Rapper and Kelly Clarkson also won’t return.

Shelton made it known that season 23 would be his last, as he hopes to make more time for family. He’s a stepfather to Stefani’s children and takes the role seriously.

“I think being a stepdad has changed my perspective in that I’m not the first person that I think about anymore,” he shared with Access. “Even to the small little things when you go, ‘I think I’ll do this,’ the very next thought is always, ‘Well, wait a minute. How’s that going work?’ Or, ‘What will they think?’ Or, ‘How will that affect a schedule?'”

Reba McEntire said she’ll go with her ‘gut feeling’ next season as a judge

Reba McEntire on ‘The Voice’ | Tyler Golden/NBC

While Niall Horan, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani have all judged The Voice before, season 24 marks Reba McEntire’s first time as a judge in the series. But she already has her strategy.

“I got to admit something,” she told NBC. “I don’t like categories, and I don’t like to be corralled and fenced in. So I’m going to go with the talent, with the song and how they sing in the song. I’ll know it from my gut feeling whether I want to turn the chair or not. Absolutely.”

It doesn’t look like Blake Shelton plans to help McEntire with her transition into the role, though. “You know what he told me?” McEntire said of Shelton. “Lose my number. It’s what he told me. He said, ‘Just lose it. Don’t call me, I’ll call you. I will watch and if you need help, ask John [Legend].'”

