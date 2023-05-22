‘The Voice’ Season 23: Who Are the 5 Finalists?

NBC’s The Voice Season 23 finale is here, and only five singers remain in the competition. Part one of the finale airs on Monday, May 22, 2023, and the winner is crowned the following night after the Overnight Vote on Monday takes place. So, who are the finalists? Here’s what to know about the five singers who remain.

‘The Voice’ Season 23 finalists | Trae Patton/NBC

Team Blake Shelton has 2 finalists in ‘The Voice’ Season 23 finale

Team Blake Shelton has the most finalists in The Voice Season 23 finale. They are NOIVAS and Grace West.

Savion Wright, better known as NOIVAS, continues to make his family proud by competing in The Voice finale. In the past, he opened for Andy Grammer, Gavin DeGraw, Emeli Sandé, and Jason Mraz, but he put music aside to focus on family. He has two daughters who he aims to inspire by singing in the series, and he’s also spoken about how his wife pushed him to audition in the first place.

“It sucks not being there and missing milestones because that’s something that I really appreciate,” he shared 12 WBOY. “You know, being home and really spending time with my girls but I’m here for them too. So, I have to remember that they’re going to look at this one day and be proud of what I’ve done, and hopefully, it’ll inspire them to continue to chase their dreams as well.”

Grace West grew up in singing in Detroit, Michigan, and she was signed a publishing deal in Nashville at the age of 16. In 2021, she moved to Nashville to pursue music. Her country twang definitely appeals to The Voice audience and makes her an ideal contestant to work with Shelton.

“I feel connected to classic country music because it’s what made me fall in love with the genre,” she told the Detroit Free Press. “I grew up listening to a lot of it. I still love a lot of current performers and music as well! Carly Pearce, Kacey Musgraves, Kelsea Ballerini, and others.”

Team Niall Horan has Gina Miles

Niall Horan’s team has Gina Miles competing during The Voice Season 23 finale.

The singer grew up in Paxton, Illinois, before moving to Sacremento, California, in high school. Gina lived with her single father in Illinois, and he was a DJ. She moved to pursue her dreams and live with her aunt. Now, at just 18 years old, she’s one of the best contestants this season.

“It’s really crazy,” she told KCRA 3. “I never thought I would make it this far. I’m really excited and grateful.”

Team Kelly Clarkson has D. Smooth

D. Smooth will hit the stage for Team Kelly Clarkson during The Voice Season 23 finale.

David Mitchell, better known as D. Smooth, wowed Clarkson from the beginning. The Alabama native is no stranger to performing, as he’s performed at venues such as Eighty Eight and Encore Theatre and Gallery in Birmingham and B.B. King’s Blues Club in Montgomery. Fans almost saw him during season 21, but the teams filled up too quickly during Blind Auditions.

While several contestants represented Alabama in the past, the state hasn’t seen any winner thus far. D. Smooth could be the first.

Team Chance the Rapper has Sorelle

Finally, Sorella represents Team Chance the Rapper during The Voice Season 23 finale.

Sorelle is a singing trio comprised of three sisters: Madi Heichel, 21, Ana Heichel, 20, and Bella Heichel, 15. While they continue to stun and surprise on The Voice, they already had a massive TikTok following, partially due to their rendition of Meghan Trainor’s “All About That Bass.” Additionally, they appeared on Disney’s America’s Most Musical Family in the past.

The Lexington, Ohio, singers will likely still have a hefty following if they don’t win The Voice. The sisters have a home studio and have already released several singles.

The Voice Season 23 finale begins on Monday, May 22, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

