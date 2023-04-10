Is ‘The Voice’ Season 23 on Tonight, April 11? A Big Schedule Change Is Coming

The Battle Rounds are complete on The Voice Season 23, and it’s time to move on to the Knockouts. However, The Voice contestants will first take a week off from competing tonight, April 11. After that, fans can expect to see a change in the weekly schedule. Here’s what’s happening and when to tune into NBC’s singing competition moving forward.

Niall Horan and Blake Shelton during the coach performance on the April 10 episode of ‘The Voice’ Season 23 | Trae Patton/NBC

A special episode of ‘The Voice’ Season 23 aired on April 10

On April 4, coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper, and Niall Horan completed the Battle Rounds, where contestants on their teams duetted for the chance to move to the Knockouts. However, that round won’t start until next Monday, April 17.

Don’t worry, though; The Voice didn’t leave fans empty-handed this week. Instead, last night’s episode was a “best of” special, featuring the best moments from the Battles and Blinds, as well as Blake’s best moments over the years in honor of his final season. Additionally, the four coaches performed Frankie Valli’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.” The episode aired from 8 to 10 p.m. ET, followed by a repeat episode of That’s My Jam.

‘The Voice’ Season 23 fans should note a change in the weekly schedule starting April 11

The Voice has traditionally aired two episodes per week (a two-hour episode on Monday and a one-hour episode on Tuesday). Unfortunately, that will no longer be the case for the remainder of season 23, as NBC Insider noted. Starting tonight, April 11, The Voice Season 23 will only air on Mondays from 8 p.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET, with the exception of the two-night finale in May.

Here is how the rest of the season’s schedule will look:

Monday, April 17: Knockouts, Part 1

Monday, April 24: Knockouts, Part 2

Monday, May 1: Playoffs, Part 1

Monday, May 8: Playoffs, Part 2

Monday, May 15: Live Shows begin (Top 8 contestants)

Monday, May 22: Live Finale, Part 1

Tuesday, May 23: Live Finale, Part 2

NBC has not explained the reason for the schedule change. However, it could have something to do with the smaller teams on The Voice this season (they don’t need three hours per week to showcase all the performances). NBC’s reality game show, The Wall, will take over the 9 p.m. ET slot with its season 5 premiere on April 11.

What to expect from the rest of this season

After the Battles, each coach has seven teammates remaining. Here are the current team standings:

Team Blake: Tasha Jessen, Grace West, Kylee Dayne, Walker Wilson, Neil Salsich, Mary Kate Connor, NOIVAS (stolen)

Team Kelly: Cait Martin, Holly Brand, Marcos Covos, Rachel Christine, ALI, D. Smooth, Kala Banham (stolen)

Team Chance: Jamar Langley, Sorelle, Manasseh Samone, Magnus, NariYella, Ray Uriel, Tiana Goss (stolen)

Team Niall: Ross Clayton, Ryley Tate Wilson, Kate Cosentino, Jerome Godwin, Gina Miles, Michael B., EJ Michels (stolen)

Mary Kate Connor, D. Smooth, Manasseh Samone, and Ryley Tate Wilson received Playoff Passes, which will allow them to go straight to the Playoffs. Everyone else will be competing in the Knockouts. Once again, each coach will have a Steal available. After that, the Playoffs begin, where each coach can only send four artists to the live shows.

Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for more updates on The Voice Season 23.