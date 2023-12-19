'The Voice' Season 24 finale is here, and John Legend says there's a huge party planned to celebrate the end of the season and the holiday festivities.

NBC’s The Voice Season 24 finale is here, and fans can’t wait to see who’s crowned the winner. Coaches Reba McEntire and Niall Horan have two finalists in the running to win, and John Legend has one final singer holding on to hope. Once the finale ends, Legend says there’s a holiday celebration for the cast and crew. Here’s what he said will go down.

‘The Voice’ Season 24 coach John Legend says there’s a ‘big celebration’ for the holidays with the cast and crew

The Voice Season 24 coach John Legend looks forward to seeing his finalist, Lila Forde, appear for one last night. Legend hopes to take home the win with Forde. Regardless of what happens, he’s certainly looking forward to the holidays. While speaking to ExtraTV, he said the cast and crew will get together after this season’s finale to celebrate the festive time of year.

“We’re gonna do a big celebration for all the cast and crew, make sure everyone feels the love and gratitude for such a great season,” Legend explained. “We’re excited to do that and celebrate everybody. There are a lot of people behind the scenes that make this show work, and we’re just so grateful to everybody that makes this show such a success.”

Legend laughed at the idea of having free time after the finale, but he noted that he plans to spend time with his family once this season ends. “Once the year starts up again, we’ll get back to work,” he added. Legend plans to return as a coach for The Voice Season 25.

John Legend explains how this Christmas season feels ‘different’ for his family

The holidays are a fun time for The Voice Season 24 coach, who has his wife, Chrissy Teigen, at home with their four kids. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Legend explained how this upcoming Christmas season feels “different” — and it has to do with the size of his family.

“It’s our first one as a family of six, so that’s very exciting,” Legend said. “Esti was born in January, Wren was born in June, so, you know, they’ve never had Christmas before. They won’t really get it yet. But, we’re excited to have all of us together, celebrating Christmas.”

Legend added that he and Teigen don’t plan on working over the holiday season. “We’re just gonna relax and enjoy each other,” he added. “I’m excited for that.”

He invited Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton to his home for the holidays in the past

‘The Voice’ coaches John Legend and Gwen Stefani | Tyler Golden/NBC via Getty Images

The Voice Season 24 finale marks the end of the season, but John Legend still keeps up with fellow coach Gwen Stefani and her husband, Blake Shelton. In 2021, E! News spoke to Stefani and Legend about their holiday plans. Stefani revealed that she and Shelton planned to head over to Legend’s home for dinner before Christmas day.

“Can I just cut to the fact that I get to eat at your house coming up?” Stefani said to Legend during the interview.

Legend noted that he didn’t have the full menu planned, but he discussed his mac and cheese recipe with Stefani. “We’ll figure it out,” Legend added.

In 2023, it doesn’t look like Legend is having Shelton and Stefani over for a meal. But The Voice stars remain good friends.

The Voice Season 24 finale airs on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

