When do 'The Voice' Season 24 Playoffs begin? Here's what to know about the schedule once the Knockouts conclude.

NBC’s The Voice Season 24 is in full swing with the Knockouts. Teams Niall Horan, Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire, and John Legends are forming the best teams possible as they approach the Playoffs and the Live Shows. So, when do The Voice Season 24 Playoffs air? Here’s what to know about this season’s schedule.

‘The Voice’ Season 24: When are the Playoffs?

The Voice Season 24 Playoffs air after the Knockouts. The Knockouts premiered on Nov. 6, 2023, after the Battles Part 6. The Knockouts go through four rounds before the Playoffs. The Playoffs are set to premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, at 9 p.m ET.

The Monday before the Playoffs premiere, The Voice Season 24 airs “The Road to Playoffs” episode, which looks back at the season thus far. “The season’s best moments from the Blind Auditions through the Knockout rounds are revisited, including some hilarious never-before-seen moments of the coaches,” the synopsis for the episode reads.

We expect the Playoffs will go on for two episodes, likely ending by Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023.

The Playoffs are the final stop before The Voice live shows, so competitors are keen on ensuring their vocals are top-notch. During the Playoffs, the singers choose their own song to perform against the other singers on their team. Each singer gets the stage to themselves to show off their vocal talents.

Wynonna Judd joins ‘The Voice’ Season 24 for Knockouts

Before The Voice Season 24 Playoffs air, fans will continue to see Wynonna Judd as the Mega Mentor for the Knockouts. Judd is a country superstar with numerous years of experience under her belt, and she’s a warm presence on the season thus far. We imagine her fellow country superstar coach Reba McEntire is also happy to see her, especially with this season marking McEntire’s first.

“At The Voice, I want to instill in others what people like Loretta Lynn, Tammy Wynette, Johnny Cash, instilled in me,” Judd explained. “And I want to do that for somebody.”

“Wynonna’s the most soulful singing country artist in our business,” McEntire said.

John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and Niall Horan also spoke fantastically about Judd. “She’s done everything, you guys,” Stefani told the singers on her team. “She’s done every single thing.” Stefani also called Judd the “perfect artist” to help the up-and-coming singers on their journeys.

The Live Shows air after the Playoffs

Once The Voice Season 24 Playoffs air, the competition gets into more serious territory with the Live Shows. The top 12 artists — three from each team — head to the Live Shows to compete against each other in weekly broadcasts. Fans watching the show can vote for their favorite singers using The Voice app or on the official series website during the open voting windows.

We look forward to seeing which singers make it through the Playoffs and sing live on stage.

The Voice Season 24 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.