NBC's 'The Voice' Season 24 Playoffs are finally here. Here are the 12 singers who make it through to the Live Shows, according to spoilers.

NBC’s The Voice Season 24 continues with the Playoffs after the Knockouts, and fans can’t wait to see who moves forward. The competition is fierce as Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan, John Legend, and newcomer Reba McEntire keep the best singers on their team week after week. So, who makes it through the Playoffs and on to the Live Shows? Here are The Voice Season 24 spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: The Voice Season 24 spoilers ahead regarding the Playoffs.]

‘The Voice’ Season 24 spoilers: Who makes it through the Playoffs?

The Voice Season 24 Playoffs are finally here, and fans who want to see spoilers before watching the episodes get to see who makes it through and moves on to the Live Shows. The Knockouts were tough, and the road to the Live Shows is even more challenging, as only 12 singers are chosen to move on after competing in the Playoffs. Here’s who makes it through, according to spoilers:

Team John Legend:

Lila Forde

Mac Royals

AZÁN



Kaylee Shimizu, Kristen Brown, and Taylor Deneen are eliminated.

Team Gwen Stefani:

BIAS

Kara Tenae

Tanner Massey



Rudi, Stee, and Lennon VanderDoes are eliminated.

Team Niall Horan:

Huntley

Mara Justine

Nini Iris

Alexa Wildish, Claudia B., and Julia Roome are eliminated.

Team Reba McEntire:

Jacquie Roar

Jordan Rainer

Ruby Leigh

Noah Spencer, Tom Nitti, and Ms. Monet are eliminated.

Only one singer moving on from the Playoffs received the Super Save. Each coach received a Super Save, allowing them to save one eliminated artist. AZÁN received the Super Save from Legend and moved on to the Live Shows.

The Playoffs involve a surprise twist this season

The Voice Season 24 Knockouts concluded with the anticipation of a twist during the Playoffs. While fans don’t know what’s coming, we should look forward to something huge.

“Something’s happening this particular season,” host Carson Daly told the coaches. “The artists are getting better and better. The Blinds, we had more four-chair turns than we’ve ever had. The Knockouts, we’ve never seen anything like it. So, we’ve changed the rules. We’ve had to do something rather drastic. Something that’s never been done in 24 seasons on The Voice.”

The cameras then showed the coaches on video calls, though fans couldn’t see who each coach spoke to. However, judging from the calls, the coaches asked eliminated contestants if they wanted to rejoin the season.

“Remember me from The Voice?” Gwen Stefani asked while on her call.

“There’s been a little new twist!” Reba McEntire said on hers.

“I was so in love with your performance,” John Legend said.

“Would you like to come back to The Voice?”

When do the Live Shows begin?

The Voice Season 24 Playoffs begin on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, and end on Nov. 28. the Live Shows will start on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023.

Once the Live Shows begin, the audience can participate in the voting process. All of the artists compete against each other weekly, and the television audience has an opportunity to vote for their favorite singer to move forward.

We look forward to getting an opportunity to vote for the next winner soon.

The Voice Season 24 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

