‘The Way Home’ Episode 5 Preview: The Landry Women Are at a Turning Point

Hallmark Channel’s new series The Way Home is back after a break. And it looks like there’s a lot going on for the Landry women in episode 5, which airs Feb. 19. Kat’s ex-husband Brady has made an unexpected visit to Port Haven, Elliot gets a long-awaited moment with Kat, and the closing of a local landmark brings up some complicated feelings for Del.

Brady visits Kat and Alice in the next episode of ‘The Way Home’

In the last episode of The Way Home, “What’s My Age Again?”, Brady (Al Mukdam) shocked Kat (Chyler Leigh) by showing up at her mother’s home unannounced. A sneak peek (via YouTube) at the show’s next episode, “Don’t Dream It’s Over,” makes it clear that neither his ex-wife nor their daughter is quite sure what to make of his presence in Port Haven.

In the clip, Brady makes himself at home as he prepares breakfast for Del (Andie MacDowell), which Kat points out makes her “look terrible.” Alice (Sadie Laflamme-Snow) walks into the kitchen. She’s shocked to see her father, who she thought was back home in Minneapolis.

“What are you doing here?” she asks. Her feelings for her dad are more complicated now that she’s met him as a teenager and realized he was a bit of a pompous jerk when he was younger. His arrival in present-day Port Haven sets up some interesting dynamics going forward. Alice will need to get used to seeing her dad in a new light. And Kat will have to adjust to having her ex back in her life, at least temporarily. Based on his easy demeanor in her mom’s kitchen, it looks like Brady has no qualms about settling into their old routine. But Kat’s quick to stress to Alice that her dad is staying at the local hotel. That suggests she doesn’t want Brady to get too comfortable in Port Haven.

Kat and Elliot chaperone a dance

“Don’t Dream It’s Over” also looks like it will feature a big moment for Kat and her long-time friend Elliot (Evan Williams). Things have been tense between them since she discovered that he’s known about the time-travel secret for years and kept it from her. But they apparently put their differences aside to chaperone the “Back to the ‘90s” dance at their old high school.

We know that Elliot’s high school crush on Kat never went anywhere because of her relationship with Brady. But now that she and Brady are over (we think), he might get the chance to make his move. A photo from the episode indicates that Elliot gets the dance with Kat that he’s always wanted. According to Hallmark, “the evening ends in an unexpected way,” which sounds intriguing.

Del says goodbye to the Port Haven landmark

The next episode of The Way Home will also feature a goodbye to a Port Haven landmark. The Roxy Theater (where Kat, Brady, Alice, and Nick went on their double date) is preparing to close, forcing Del to confront some bittersweet memories. Meanwhile, “Alice looks for a piece of her past and Kat makes a bold decision,” per Hallmark’s synopsis of the upcoming episode.

The Way Home Episode 5 airs Sunday, Feb. 19 at 8 p.m ET on Hallmark Channel.

