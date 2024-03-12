Adult Nick (played by 'Heartland' actor Kerry James) returned to Port Haven in the latest episode of Hallmark's 'The Way Home.'

First loves aren’t always meant to be. That’s especially true for Alice and Nick in The Way Home. The two teens fell for each other during season one of the Hallmark Channel drama. But Alice (Sadie Laflamme-Snow) is a time traveler from the future. In Alice’s own time, Nick is old enough to be her dad, and any lasting romance between them is impossible.

As a teen in the 1990s, Nick is played by Samuel Braun. For scenes set in the present day, Canadian actor Kerry James steps into the role. And as fans saw in the show’s March 10 episode, “Somewhere Only We Know,” when adult Nick returns home to Port Haven, he notices something weird that starts him wondering about Alice.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Way Home Season 2 Episode 7.]

Is Nick beginning to suspect the truth about Alice in ‘The Way Home’?

Sadie Laflamme-Snow as Alice Dhawan in ‘The Way Home’ Season 2 | ©2024 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Peter Stranks

In The Way Home’s first season, Alice struggled to reconcile her feelings for Nick with her knowledge that things could never work out between them. But it wasn’t until she encountered an older version of Nick in the present day that she fully realized how impossible their relationship really was.

However, Alice’s feelings for young Nick weren’t totally gone. On another trip to the past in season 2, she crossed paths with Nick again, and they shared a kiss. Then, in episode 7, Nick unexpectedly returned to his hometown after his fiancée called off their engagement. While in Port Haven, he sees Alice, whom he does not recognize as the same girl from his past. But later, he overhears her singing a familiar song.

Nick is standing outside the Landry house talking to Del (Andie MacDowell), when he hears Alice and her potential new (age- and time-appropriate) love interest Noah (Alexander Eling) belting out “I Want It That Way.”

“Is that Alice singing,” he asks Del, going on to describe her voice as “unforgettable.” Nick walks away looking confused. It seems he’s beginning to make a connection between the Alice he used to know and the one in the present. Will he eventually figure out that his high school love was a time traveler? And how will he react if he learns the truth?

Kerry James plays Caleb in ‘Heartland’

What’s next for Nick and Alice isn’t clear. However, both the young and old versions of the Nick character are set to appear in ‘The Way Home’ Season 2 Episode 8. Based on a teaser for “Lose Yourself,” it also seems like we may finally learn what happened at the Lingermore Estate in the early 2000s, which Elliot (Evan Williams) has hinted permanently damaged his friendship with Alice.

In the meantime, The Way Home fans can check out some of Kerry James’ other film and TV roles. He’s best known for the long-running Canadian family drama Heartland. He’s played ranch hand Caleb Odell since the show’s second season. (Past seasons of Heartland are streaming on Netflix, Hulu, Hallmark Movies Now, and other platforms. In the U.S., new episodes stream on UP Faith & Family.)

James has also had supporting roles in several Hallmark movies, including A Timeless Christmas, The Perfect Bride, and The Perfect Bride: Wedding Bells. His other credits include Love In Full Swing, The Boy Who Cried Werewolf, and Goodnight for Justice: Queen of Hearts.

The Way Home airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel. Episodes also stream the next day on Hallmark Movies Now.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.