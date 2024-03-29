Elliot questions what he thinks he knows about the pond in a teaser for the season 2 finale of Hallmark's 'The Way Home.'

Is The Way Home about to introduce another time traveler to the mix? A preview for the season 2 finale of the Hallmark Channel drama hints that it’s not just members of the Landry family who are able to skip forward and back in time – and that Kat’s friend Elliot might also be able to use the pond.

‘The Way Home’ hasn’t revealed all its secrets

In The Way Home, the Landry family farm is home to a pond that acts as a time portal. So far, three Landrys have used the pond. Jacob Landry (Remy Smith), who vanished as a child after going into the pond, Jacob’s older sister Kat (Chyler Leigh), who eventually discovered the pond’s unique properties and decided to use it to find her brother, and Kat’s daughter Alice (Sadie Laflamme-Snow), who has also been going back to the time when her mother was a young woman.

But what if it’s not just Landrys who can time travel? We know that not everyone who enters the pond is transported to another time. Thomas Coyle (Kris Holden-Ried) was able to bathe in the pond in the 19th century without leaving his time. And when Susanna Augustine (Watson Rose) tried to use the pond to go to the future it didn’t work. But there have also been times when the pond didn’t work for Kat and Alice. And though we’ve yet to see someone outside the Landry family time travel, that doesn’t mean it’s not possible. As Elliot (Evan Williams) has said, the pond seems to have rules – including supposedly sending a person where they need to go – but that doesn’t mean that all those rules have been made clear.

Elliot asks a big question in ‘The Way Home’ Season 2 finale

Ever since he met a time-traveling Alice when he was a teen, Elliot has spent years studying the pond and how it works. And in The Way Home Season 2 finale, he finally asks a question that many viewers have been wondering about all along.

“What if that meant that others could time travel?” he says to Alice in the clip (via YouTube), which also shows him peering into the hole in the wall of his own home.

Back in season 1, Elliot did jump in the pond and didn’t go anywhere. That experience may have given him the idea that the pond did not work for non-Landrys. But that may have been a premature conclusion. And if Elliot – or someone else – can time travel, that has the potential to shake things up in a big way in The Way Home Season 3.

The show has already dropped a hint that there might be another time traveler out there. In the season 2 premiere, a man in the bushes watched a young Elliot talk with Kat’s father Colton (Jefferson Brown). That person’s identity is still a mystery, but it’s possible that it could be an older Elliot who has traveled back to the past. (It could also be adult Jacob, Thomas Coyle, Colton, or someone we haven’t met yet.)

A few other clues suggest Elliot might time travel. At times, it seems that he knows more than he’s letting to either Kat or Alice. He also said several times that things turn out OK for both of them. Perhaps Elliot does use the pond at some point, but rather than taking him to the past, he goes to the future. He might discover something about Kat and Alice’s ultimate fate but decide to keep it to himself because of the way he feels knowledge of the future negatively affected his own life.

Will another time traveler use the pond? Is Elliot keeping secrets from Kat and Alice? We may get answers when The Way Home Season 2 finale airs Sunday, March 31 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

