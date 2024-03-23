'The Way Home' Season 2 wraps up on March 31. The show will return to Hallmark Channel for a third season, the network has announced.

What’s next for Kat, Alice, and Del? Season 2 of Hallmark Channel’s The Way Home has featured some big moments and revelations, including Kat’s long-awaited reunion with her missing brother Jacob. And there are sure to be more surprises to come in the season’s final episodes — and in the show’s just-announced third season.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Way Home Season 2 Episodes 1-8.]

‘The Way Home’ Season 2 finale airs March 31

Just two episodes remain in The Way Home Season 2, with the season finale set to air on Sunday, March 31.

Hallmark has yet to release details about the season’s last episode. But the network has shared a synopsis for episode 9, which will address the fallout from episode 8, when Alice (Sadie Laflamme-Snow) finally discovered what had happened between her mom Kat (Chyler Leigh) and Elliot (Evan Williams) at the Lingermore party and Nick (Kerry James) learned that his high school sweetheart was a time-traveling Alice.

In “Here Without You,” which airs March 24, the Landry women are at a crossroads.

“Del (Andie MacDowell), Kat, and Alice are feeling the absence of key allies for each of them as they struggle to make life-altering decisions and choices. Alice grapples with what she learned in the aftermath of witnessing the party at Lingermore,” reads the synopsis.

In a preview (via YouTube) for the episode, Kat tries to convince Jacob (Spencer MacPherson) to return to the present and reunite with his mom, Del, who still has no idea that he’s actually alive. But Jacob is hesitant.

“If I jump, if I see that other place, I don’t know what would happen,” he says.

Could the season finale include a reunion for Jacob and Del? It certainly seems possible.

‘The Way Home’ Season 3 is coming to Hallmark Channel

Kris Holden-Ried as Thomas Coyle and Chyler Leigh as Kat Landry in ‘The Way Home’ Season 2 | ©2024 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Peter Stranks

Assuming Del does finally learn that Jacob has been alive all these years, how will she react to that life-altering news (and the realization that Kat kept the truth about what happened to Jacob from her)? How will Nick cope with his new knowledge of time travel? And why did the events at the Lingermore party cause such as rift between Del and Kat?

Hopefully, we’ll get answers to those and other questions in the last two episodes of The Way Home Season 2. But if not, there’s no need to panic about unresolved cliffhangers. Hallmark has confirmed that the show will return for a third season.

“BREAKING! The moment you’ve been waiting for is here! #TheWayHome Season 3 is coming in 2025,” Hallmark shared on Instagram on March 20.

“Once again, our cast, writers, and entire crew have used their impressive talents to create a story that is just as compelling and addictive as the first season,” Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President of Programming for Hallmark Media, said in a statement (via TVLine). “We’re grateful to the fans who are so passionate about the series and can’t wait for them to see what – and when – is ahead for season 3.”

The Way Home airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel. Episodes also stream the next day on Hallmark Movies Now.

