‘The Young and the Restless’: 3 Couples Who Will Break up in 2023

The Young and the Restless has created many iconic couples. Yet, like many soap opera pairs, these Genoa City couples face challenges. 2023 will be a tough year for many couples and a few could call it quits.

The Young and the Restless stars Brytni Sarpy and Sean Dominic I Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

‘The Young and the Restless’ couple Elena Dawson and Nate Hastings break up again

Elena Dawson (Brytni Sarpy) and Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) hit a rough past last year. After Elena discovered Nate plotted against his family’s company Chancellor-Winters, she dumped him then left for Baltimore. But the couple’s break up didn’t last long.

Elena returned to Genoa City and gave Nate a second chance after he promised to change. Yet, the duo may be headed for another split this time permanent. The source of conflict this time will be Nate’s boss Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle).

Elena's made her decision. ? Do you think it's the right one? #YR pic.twitter.com/4uxpMuHDuL — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 14, 2022

According to SoapAsk, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Nate and Victoria kiss. Nate won’t dare say a word to Elena for fear losing her again. But he can’t ignore his and Victoria’s kiss.

While Nate and Victor want to forget about the incident, it’s easier said than done. The tow have to continue to work together and their feelings will intensify. If they give in to their passion, this will be the final nail in the coffin for Nate and Elena’s relationship.

Jack Abbott dumps Diane Jenkins after learning of her deception

At first, Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) wasn’t happy about his ex Diane Jenkins’ (Susan Walters) return from the dead. However, the Jabot CEO has fallen for Diane’s redemption act. After learning fo Diane’s past with Jeremy Stark (James Hyde), Jack was determined to protect her.

Thanks to some scheming and trickery, the couple framed Jeremy for stealing Nikki Newman’s (Melody Thomas Scott) necklace. With Jeremy out of the picture, Jack and Diane are giving their relationship another shot. The couple’s reunion is met with shock and concern from their son Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) and the rest of the family. But Jack’s so head over heels in love, he doesnt’ care.

However, he’ll soon learn that it wasn’t a good idea to trust Diane. She’s hiding more secrets from Jack and with Jeremy coming back, he’ll blow the lid off her good girl routine. When Jack learns of Diane’s deception, she might regret returning to Genoa City.

Nick Newman and Sally Spectra aren’t in it fo the long haul on ‘The Young and the Restless’

2022 had Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) trading one Newman brother for another. After being dumped by Adam Newman (Mark Grossman), Sally moved on with Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow). Sally’s love triangle with the Newman brothers is the top storyline. The storyline has become more complicated since Sally’s pregnant and unsure of the baby’s paternity.

Nick and Sally come to an agreement today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/tbhY72rk9g — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 18, 2022

Nick’s promised to stay by Sally’s side and help her with t he baby, even if it’s not his child. Although The Young and the Restless is touting Nick and Sally as the next super-couple, they’re not in it for the long haul. The couple is still in the beginning stages of their relationship and aren’t that serious.

As much as she wants to deny it, she still loves Adam. Despite Nick’s claims of staying with Sally, that might change if he learns Adam is the baby’s father. While 2022 was the beginning of Snick, 2023 will see them end of the couple.