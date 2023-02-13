‘The Young and the Restless’: 3 Possible New Love Interests for Adam

Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) is nursing a broken heart on The Young and the Restless. He’s still pining away for his ex-girlfriend Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope), who is now dating his brother Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow). Sally’s made it clear she wants Nick and has no interest in reuniting with Adam. It’s time for Adam to move on, and he can find love with one of these three ladies.

Audra Charles would be a great love interest for Adam Newman on ‘The Young and the Restless’

When Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) first arrived in Genoa City, she had her heart set on a certain Newman. Audra wanted to reunite with her ex-boyfriend Noah Newman (Rory Gibson), but he turned her down. With Noah out of the picture, Audra could make Adam her new conquest.

Adam likes to mix business with pleasure in his love life. He and Audra could spend more time together if he becomes involved in Tucker McCall’s (Trevor St. John) scheme against Newman Media. With Adam back at the top of Genoa City’s business empire, he’ll need Audra’s help.

The chemistry between Adam and Audra would be amazing, and they’d be Genoa City’s glamorous new power couple.

Heather Stevens’ return stirs up old feelings on ‘The Young and the Restless’

After a ten-year absence, Heather Stevens (Vail Bloom) is returning to Genoa City. Although Heather’s visit is centered around her boyfriend, Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadei), she could cross paths with another ex. Heather and Adam used to date, but their relationship ended because of his manipulative behavior and affair with Rafe Torres (Yani Gellman).

During their time apart, Adam and Heather have both matured. The two need to meet to discuss their past and make amends. According to Soaps In Depth, Heather’s The Young and the Restless return will be brief. But her visit may be permanent if the spark is still there with Adam.

Adam Newman and Elena Dawson bond over their broken hearts

Adam and Elena Dawson (Brytni Sarpy) rarely interact on The Young and the Restless. But recent events might have the two in each other’s orbits. Elena’s boyfriend, Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic),, works for Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle).

Unbeknownst to Elena, Nate and Victoria’s working relationship has become personal after kissing. While Victoria and Nate want to keep everything professional, they can’t ignore their lingering feelings. As their affair heats up, it’s a matter of time before they get caught.

Nate and Victoria’s affair will lead to heartache for Elena, who’ll dump her cheating beau. While Adam will be gloating at the thought of Victoria and Nate losing their jobs, he’ll change his tune for Elena. Out of everyone, she’s hurt the most by the affair.

Adam will offer comfort to Elena because he knows what it’s like to have a broken heart. While Elena has heard all the negative stuff about Adam, his support will have her seeing him in a new light.Adam growing closer to Elena will anger Nate, who’ll fight for his woman. But the former doctor might not stand a chance against Adam.