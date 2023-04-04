‘The Young and the Restless’: Eric Braeden Shares Sweet Photos From 50th Anniversary Party

The Young and the Restless has long been one of the most iconic TV shows ever created, and the daytime soap recently celebrated a major anniversary milestone. Stars of the show, both past and present, showed up to a high-profile party to commemorate its 50th anniversary.

The cast gathered in downtown Los Angeles and celebrated alongside production team members, recalling their memories of working on The Young and the Restless and discussing what lies next for the soap. One of the party’s biggest stars was Eric Braeden, a staple on the show since 1980.

Over the course of the evening, Braeden gave fans an inside look at the party through a series of intimate, sweet photos that he shared on social media.

Eric Braeden plays Victor Newman in ‘The Young and the Restless’

Ready for one of the most memorable evenings in GC? ✨ Celebrate 50 years of #YR with all-new episodes this week on @CBS! Watch the latest on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/4NAJincNTv — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 19, 2023

Braeden joined the cast of The Young and the Restless in 1980. As the ruthless yet loving Victor Newman, Braeden immediately made an impression. Although his character was initially supposed to be a guest star, he was quickly made into a main cast member. Over time, he evolved into the show’s leading male character. To this day, he’s an important part of the series.

Braeden isn’t just beloved by fans — critics have praised his work as well. In 1998, he won a Daytime Emmy Award for Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his work on The Young and the Restless.

Eric Braeden shared a series of photos from the cast’s 50th-anniversary party

At the 50th pic.twitter.com/CkMTM9cgkX — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) March 19, 2023

Of course, any celebration of The Young and the Restless needs to include Braeden. He was front and center at the recent celebration, according to The Wrap, paying homage to the show that made him an icon of daytime television. Braeden was also active on social media during the party. He posted a series of photos to Twitter, revealing he had a great time with his castmates.

One photo he shared to Twitter, captioned simply “At the 50th,” features Braeden and his co-star, Melody Thomas Scott. Another photo shows Braeden and Scott from a different angle.

Melody Thomas Scott and Eric Braeden at ‘The Young and the Restless’ 50th Anniversary celebration | CBS Photo Archive/Contributor

Braeden was quick to interact with fans in the post’s comments section. One of his comments acknowledged a fan’s remark that he seemed very busy at the party: “Yeah, a lot of standing and getting cold in that space!! But so nice to see so many former crew and actors!!”

Braeden also shared a photo on Twitter of himself with actor Heather Thom, who has acted on both The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful. “With beautiful HEATHER!” Braeden wrote in the caption.

Fans showed a lot of love to all of Braeden’s posts, expressing their appreciation for the inside look at the party and Braeden’s many years of entertaining viewers.

Fans and critics are celebrating the 50th anniversary of ‘The Young and the Restless’

50 fabulous years, and there’s still more to come! ❤️ #YR is back with all-new episodes Monday on @CBS! ? Watch the latest on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/20O4Z4nnr0 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 16, 2023

It’s a big anniversary for The Young and the Restless. The show debuted on TV on March 26, 1973, and has been going strong ever since. As CBS’ longest-running scripted series, the show is truly iconic television.

According to CBS, producers on the show had many exciting things planned to celebrate the show’s 50 years on the air, including some surprise guests and special episodes that began March 23. With the series showing no signs of slowing down, fans might even see another five decades of their favorite soap opera.