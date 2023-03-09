‘The Young and the Restless’: Melody Thomas Scott Reveals Her Favorite Nikki Scene

Melody Thomas Scott is a The Young and the Restless icon. Since 1979, Scott has portrayed everyone’s favorite troubled heroine Nikki Newman. Scott has had many memorable moments throughout the decades, but this moment is her favorite.

The Young and the Restless star Melody Thomas Scott I Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Melody Thomas Scott plays Nikki Newman on ‘The Young and the Restless’

In February 1979, Scott was cast as Nikki on The Young and the Restless, taking over from Erica Hope. Nikki is a girl from the wrong side of the tracks who works as a stripper. Nikki had many love interests over the years, including Paul Williams (Doug Davidson), Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), and Brad Carlton (Don Diamont).

But her relationship with Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) is her most famous romance. Nikki and Victor are one of the soap opera world’s super couples. The poor girl and the rich millionaire were a match made in heaven from the moment they met.

Vintage Victor and Nikki. Finding my favorite pics of Eric from over the last forty years in celebration of his momentous 40th YR anniversary. He shot his first episode EXACTLY 40 years ago today! Congratulations, my darling! @EBraeden @YandR_CBS #YR pic.twitter.com/BRNMlcATpu — Melody Thomas Scott (@MelodyThomasSco) February 9, 2020

Nikki and Victor’s family has grown to include their children, Victoria and Nick Newman (Amelia Heinle and Joshua Morrow). Like many couples, Nikki and Victor had their issues. The couple divorced many times but always reunited.

Aside from her marriage problems, Nikki also faced alcoholism and multiple sclerosis. Although Nikki is a respected socialite, she’s made a few enemies. Some of her rivals include Sharon Newman (Sharon Case), Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson), and Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters).

What is Melody Thomas Scott’s favorite scene?

After being on The Young and the Restless for 44 years, Scott has created many memorable moments as Nikki. Most of Nikki’s storylines revolved around her on-again, off-again relationship with Victor. So it’s no surprise that Scott chose a Nikki and Victor scene as one of her favorites.

In a video clip on CBS.com, Scott revealed her favorite Niktor moment. The scene occurs in the 80s during the couple’s early years together. Victor is presumed dead, and a grieving Nikki visits his gravesite. As she cries about missing Victor, she’s in for a surprise when Victor appears at the cemetery. The couple shares a heartfelt reunion, cementing their status as a super couple.

What’s next for Nikki Newman on ‘The Young and the Restless’?

Nikki is still a vital part of The Young and the Restless. She and Victor are still going strong as they reign supreme as Genoa City’s power couple. Most of Nikki’s days deal with family drama and playing peacemaker. However, she’s about to take a break to plan a gala.

The writers have planned a special episode in honor of the show’s 50th anniversary. Nikki hosts one of her famous galas featuring current and past characters. It’ll be a star-studded affair as many of Genoa City’s elite reflect on their history.

But there’s also the chance of potential drama that could ruin Nikki’s party and have Victor doing damage control.