‘The Young and the Restless’: Eric Braeden Has Tried to Get Doug Davidson Back on the Show

Eric Braeden is best known for his role as Victor Newman in The Young and the Restless. Not only does Braeden thoroughly embrace his role as Victor on the soap opera, he also loves interacting with fans on social media. Recently, Braeden took to Twitter to admit that he’s been talking with The Young and the Restless producers to bring back Doug Davidson, a former favorite from the show’s history.

What role did Doug Davidson play in ‘The Young and the Restless’?

Braeden has been on The Young and the Restless since 1980. But Doug Davidson beat him to the series by two years.

Davidson started acting on the soap in 1978, portraying the character of Paul Williams. From the beginning, Paul was the show’s “bad boy.” His romance with Nikki Reed made waves with fans. As The Young and the Restless progressed, viewers learned more about Paul, including his troubled relationship with his unstable sister.

Davidson eventually became one of the longest-tenured players on the show, remaining on The Young and the Restless for decades. However, in recent years, Davidson has been on the show less and less. By 2021, many fans had noticed that the actor seemed to be completely MIA.

According to The List, Davidson took to Twitter to admit that things weren’t great between him and producers. “I think I am done. After 43 years I am treated like a day player. No bueno,” he wrote.

What did Eric Braeden say about trying to get Doug Davidson back on ‘The Young and the Restless’?

While Davidson has been missing in action on The Young and the Restless, fans haven’t given up hope of seeing him on the show again.

Braeden also wants to see Davidson back on the show. In a recent tweet, Braeden confirmed that he wants Davidson back on The Young and the Restless, replying to a fan’s remark about how Davidson should return by writing, “I agree and have tried to talk concerned parties into a return of Dougie! But there seems to be an impasse that only either can solve! D Davidson is part of the very fabric of our show’s history and has been with us longer than anyone else!”

Fans continued to talk about Davidson’s absence from the recent 50th-anniversary celebration of The Young and the Restless, with one noting, “Celebrating Y&R’s 50th anniversary without Doug Davidson makes no sense. The actor who had the highest TV-Q rating when the show became number one !”

What is Davidson doing these days?

No one is exactly sure what happened to cause the apparent rift between Davidson and the soap opera’s showrunners. Either way, Davidson has been out of the spotlight for well over a year and a half, laying low and choosing to focus on non-acting-related projects.

In a late 2022 Twitter post, according to Fame10, Davidson hinted at the feud in the comments of a selfie, telling a fan, “Well, first they took me off contract, then they didn’t call me in.”

It’s clear that there’s some serious bad blood between Davidson and those behind the scenes at The Young and the Restless. Still, he’s got a firm friend and defender in Braeden, who’s made it clear that he would love to see his former co-star back in Genoa City for good.