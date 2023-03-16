Why Is ‘The Young and the Restless’ Preempted on Mar. 16 & 17?

The Young and the Restless entertains fans five times a week with its creative storytelling. Fans tune in daily to catch the latest dose of Genoa City drama. However, there are times when the show is preempted. This week viewers will have their favorite soap opera interrupted.

‘The Young and the Restless’ will be preempted on Mar. 16 and 17, 2023

Soap opera fans are accustomed to the shows being preempted. Most of the preemptions are usually because of holidays or breaking news coverage. The week of Mar. 13 will be short for The Young and the Restless fans.

The CBS soap opera will be preempted on Mar. 16 and 17. According to Soaps.com, the interruption is because of the network’s coverage of March Madness.

A weekly recap of ‘The Young and the Restless’

The week of Mar. 13 was short for The Young and the Restless fans. But there was plenty of drama occurring in Genoa City. Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) tried to make peace with his brother Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow). Meanwhile, Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) had Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) questioning her feelings for Adam.

Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and Diane Jenkins’ (Susan Walters) engagement announcement stunned his family. But the happy couple’s bliss is in danger because of Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) and Jeremy Stark (James Hyde).

Meanwhile, Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) offered an enticing proposition to Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic). The Newman Enterprises CEO wants to mix business with pleasure, but Nate rejects the idea. While Nate tries to keep his kiss with Victoria a secret, his behavior raises Elena Dawson’s (Brytni Sarpy) suspicions. Although Nate rejected her, Victoria isn’t giving up, and her next step could spell doom for Nate.

When will new episodes air?

The Young and the Restless fans won’t be happy about the show being preempted this week. But they can expect new episodes to resume on Monday, Mar. 20. According to TV Season & Spoilers, it’ll be a massive week in Genoa City.

Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) holds her bicentennial gala, a star-studded affair with former characters returning. Also, Adam and Nick’s peace treaty won’t last because the brothers will be back to fighting over Sally. Jill Abbott (Jess Walton) returns in time for the Genoa City gala but has business on her mind. She’ll make a daring move as Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) and Devon Hamilton’s (Bryton James) court battle gears up.