‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Chelsea Steals Another of Lily’s Men

Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) is a famous heroine on The Young and the Restless. Like many Genoa City residents, Chelsea’s love life is the topic of conversation. The former fashion designer could find a new romance that sparks a feud.

The Young and the Restless star Melissa Claire Egan I Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images

Who is Chelsea Lawson dating on ‘The Young and the Restless’?

Chelsea has been with many of Genoa City’s most handsome bachelors on The Young and the Restless. Her marriage to Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) made them a super couple with Chadam fans. Then there are her relationships with Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson), Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow), and her crush on Rey Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso).

Adam supports Chelsea today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/ZZW5pEG53O — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 22, 2022

Chelsea’s been single for a while, and many wonder who’s her next love interest. The writers appear to be foreshadowing a reunion with Chelsea and Billy. He’s greatly supported her during her depression diagnosis and hospitalization.

Billy’s focus on helping Chelsea get better is one of the reasons he and Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) broke up. However, another of Lily’s exes might catch Chelsea’s eye.

Chelsea Lawson’s new job has her working closely with Daniel Romalotti

After a dark period, Chelsea is getting better and ready to return to work. She has a new job at Chancellor-Winters, working with Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadei) on his video game project. Lily already has reservations about Chelsea, which increase as she and Daniel become close.

According to Soap Opera Spy, The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest Chelsea and Daniel could have a workplace romance. Daniel’s relationship with Heather Stevens (Vail Bloom) is officially over, so he’s single and ready to mingle. Although it looked like Daniel would reunite with Lily, he might turn his attention elsewhere.

Is a love quadrangle on the way on ‘The Young and the Restless’?

Chelsea and Daniel’s bond won’t go unnoticed by a jealous Billy and Lily. Billy loves to interfere in other people’s business and will be involved in Chelsea and Daniel’s relationship. Billy will voice his concerns that Chelsea is moving too fast and Daniel isn’t the right guy for her.

Chelsea makes progress with Billy today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/HhkuluvKPS — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 8, 2022

While Chelsea appreciates Billy looking out for her, she can make her own decisions. If she wants to date Daniel, that’s her business, nobody else’s. Billy and Daniel have had tension in the past, mainly about Lily. Daniel feels that Billy is a terrible boyfriend to Lily and doesn’t want Billy to hurt Chelsea as he did Lily.

Meanwhile, a feud might be brewing between Lily and Chelsea. Lily’s already had one man stolen by Chelsea, and she’s not about to let Miss Lawson steal Daniel. Lily cares about Daniel, who is going through a tough time after his split with Heather. Given Chelsea’s con artist past, Lily worries that Chelsea will break Daniel’s heart.

A Chelsea, Daniel, Lily, and Billy quadrangle could create interesting drama. The results could have a pair of exes reuniting or a new couple emerging.