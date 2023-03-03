‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers for Mar. 6 – 10: Sally Embroiled in Another Newman Feud

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Mar. 6 through 10 reveal a tough week for Genoa City residents. An old feud is reignited while Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) talks business. Here’s what to expect for the coming week.

‘The Young and the Restless’ spoilers for Mar. 6 – 10 reveal Sally Spectra and Summer Newman clash

Since she arrived in Genoa City, Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) has been a thorn in the Newman family’s side. Now that Sally’s pregnant with the next Newman grandchild, she’ll forever be connected to the family. Sally’s pregnancy quickly makes the rounds, but everyone is shocked that Adam Newman (Mark Grossman), not Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow), is the father.

Nick staying with Sally even though she’s pregnant with another man’s baby sparks concern from his family. According to TV Season & Spoilers, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) confronts Sally. The rivals’ conversation won’t end pleasantly, and it will leave Summer fuming.

Summer is protective of her dad and believes Sally will cause him more heartache. Her primary focus is removing Sally from Nick’s life. But to do that, Summer needs help from her grandmother Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott), who’ll happily volunteer.

Victor Newman makes a business deal

When it comes to Genoa City’s elite business moguls, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) is at the top of the list. The Moustache is always looking to expand his empire. Although Victor lost his bid to purchase McCall Unlimited, he’s not giving up.

According to Soap Dirt, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victor makes a critical deal. Victor wants McCall Unlimited as part of his plan to get his son Adam back into the family business. Could Victor’s proposal be enough to win over his rival Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John)?

But given their history, it’s unlikely Tucker would sell to Victor. Maybe Victor’s deal relates to Adam, who wants to be CEO of Newman Enterprises. Victor could reach a compromise with Adam, or he could agree to his son’s request, which means Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) is out of a job.

‘The Young and the Restless’ spoilers reveal Lily Winters faces a tough dilemma

Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) has a lot on her plate regarding work. She and Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) are taking their battle over Chancellor-Winters to court. Lily pulls out the big guns by having Devon’s ex-girlfriend Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) represent her.

Between work and her courtroom battle Lily is stressed. According to Celebrity Dirty Laundry, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Lily faces a tough dilemma. Maybe she’s having second thoughts about her feud with Devon and tries to reach an agreement with her brother.

Or Lily’s dilemma could be Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Clarie Egan) working at Chancellor-Winters. Since Chelsea was a source of contention for Lily and her ex-boyfriend Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson), she might feel uneasy being Chelsea’s boss.

Lily could also question her feelings for her ex-husband Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadei). The two have become close since Daneil’s return. Although they’re both single, Lily might be unsure of rekindling their romance.