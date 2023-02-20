‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: The Test Results Are in, What Will Sally Do?

Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) has big decisions on The Young and the Restless. The redhead businesswoman is preparing for life with a baby. But before Sally figures out her game plan, she must determine the baby’s paternity.

The Young and the Restless star Courtney Hope I Amy Sussman/Getty Images

‘The Young and the Restless spoilers’ reveal Sally Spectra receives the paternity test results

Like many soap opera heroines, Sally’s pregnancy involves a paternity scandal. She doesn’t know if Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) or her ex-boyfriend Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) is the baby’s father. But she settles the mystery by getting a paternity test using only Nick’s DNA.

Nick knows there’s a possibility he isn’t the father but vows to support Sally in whatever she does. The couple’s dedication will be tested this week. According to Celebrity Dirty Laundry, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Sally receives her test results.

Deal-maker OR deal-breaker? ? Tune in to find out! #YR is new this week on @CBS. Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/nvTINQbfUd — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 12, 2023

Sally Spectra is stunned by the results

Sally’s whole life revolves around Nick, and she fears losing him. Nick’s been great to Sally, and with him, she feels safe, unlike the drama she had with Adam. Although Nick promised to stick by her, she’s worried he might leave. Deep down, she hopes the baby is Nick’s, but odds are Adam is the father.

Sally will be shocked at the results, which hugely affect her life. According to Soaps.com, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that the results have Sally reexamining her relationships with Nick and Adam. Sally has a big decision in whether to tell Adam.

He’s the baby’s father and has a right to know. But she knows that if she tells him, it’ll create more drama. The last thing Sally needs is chaos, especially in her condition. To protect herself and her baby, Sally might lie to Adam.

Adam Newman learns about her pregnancy on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Whether Sally tells Adam he’s the baby’s father remains to be seen. But Adam does learn about Sally’s pregnancy. He’s been worried about Sally because of her odd behavior, and now he knows why.

Adam is stunned by the news and makes a bold gesture. In a video preview, Adam asks Sally to marry him.

Paternity tests and proposals? ? You won’t want to miss this! #YR is new this week on @CBS. Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/SRaToT0zqp — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 19, 2023

Unfortunately, Sally will turn down Adam’s proposal to stay with Nick. She feels Nick is the better choice for her and her baby. However, Sally might end up regretting her decision.

Nick’s family detests Sally, and they won’t change their attitude now that she’s carrying the next Newman heir. Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) will plot a move to keep his grandchild but get rid of Sally. The Newmans will cause trouble for Sally, but it’s Nick who might cause her the most heartache.

Although Nick’s been supportive of Sally, he can’t give her the one thing she needs love. Sally’s fallen head over heels in love with Nick. While Nick cares for Sally, he doesn’t see their relationship as serious as she does. Nick wants to do right by Sally and her baby, but his noble gesture will only end in heartbreak.