‘The Young and the Restless’: What Tricia Cast’s Return as Nina Could Mean for Chance Chancellor

Nina Webster (Tricia Cast) is a beloved heroine from The Young and the Restless. Since 1986, longtime viewers have watched the trials and tribulations of the Genoa City author. Like many characters, Nina has been on and off the show in recent years. But she’s set to make her return in time for a special celebration.

The Young and the Restless star Tricia Cast I CBS via Getty Images

Tricia Cast will return as Nina Webster on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Cast has been playing Nina since June 1986. Her first run on The Young and the Restless lasted until 2001, when she opted to leave the CBS soap opera. After a seven-year absence, Cast returned to the series in 2008 for a major storyline involving Phillip Chancellor III (Thom Bierdz).

Since then, Cast has been on recurring status, popping up for a few guest appearances. Her last appearance came in 2021 when Nina’s son Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd), was presumed dead. But Chance and fans will see more of Nina soon.

According to TV Insider, Cast is one of the many actors set to return for the show’s 50th anniversary in March. The special event will bring together past and present Genoa City residents as they reflect on their history.

Some good news in 2020. Couldn’t be more excited that @triciacast is back as Nina on @YandR_CBS pic.twitter.com/PWH8iZGK8r — Lauralee Bell (@LauraleeB4real) October 29, 2020

Nina Webster reunites with her son Chance Chancellor

During Nina’s last run on The Young and the Restless in 2021, she feared her son was dead. Christine Blair (Lauralee Bell) delivered the devastating news that Chance died in a bomb explosion. Nina and her daughter-in-law Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway), leaned on each other for comfort. Yet, Abby didn’t believe Chance was dead.

Abby’s intuition paid off when her trip to Spain had her reunited with Chance. Nina and everyone were overjoyed to learn Chance was alive. As Chance readjusted to life in Genoa City, Nina had to leave. Her last interaction with Chance was a video call during the holidays.

Now the mother and son will see each other face-to-face for the big Genoa City celebration. A lot has changed since Nina’s last visit, and Chance will have much to discuss with his mother.

Will Tricia Cast’s ‘The Young and the Restless’ be permanent?

Nina’s return to The Young and the Restless appears to be brief. However, it could open up the opportunity for more guest spots. With Chance going through many changes, Nina could stay to help him.

Christine shares news about Chance with Abby and Nina today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/6UkUTO4Ri2 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) June 18, 2021

Chance and Abby’s marriage is over, and Nina will comfort her son. Although Nina will be mad at Abby for breaking Chance’s heart, she could also convince Chance to save his marriage. Also, Nina could set up a rivalry with Sharon Newman (Sharon Case).

When Nina sees how close Chance and Sharon have become, she’ll become concerned. She’ll feel Sharon is a rebound and might be taking advantage of Chance’s vulnerable state. Nina will warn Sharon to back off and let Chance work out his issues with Abby. But will Sharon heed Nina’s warning?