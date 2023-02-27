This Director Says He Should Take on The Next ‘James Bond’ Film: ‘I Know Where Bond Should Be Going’

Daniel Craig’s turn as James Bond officially wrapped in No Time to Die. Since then, It has been unclear where MGM plans to take the character. All fans can do is speculate as to what will happen. And while there’s much discussion about who could play James Bond, many are also wondering who should direct the next film. One filmmaker, who recently released a blockbuster Netflix series, is officially volunteering for the position.

What is Joe Cornish famous for?

Joe Cornish discusses “The Kid Who Would Be King” in 2019. I RoI Rochlin/Getty Images

Joe Cornish is a British comedian, writer, and filmmaker. He initially made a splash as half of the comic team “Adam and Joe” alongside his longtime collaborator Adam Buxton.

In 2011, Cornish made his directing debut with the science fiction film Attack the Block, which he also co-wrote. He was nominated for a British Academy Film Award for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer for his work on the film, which received widespread critical acclaim.

Following Attack the Block, Cornish co-wrote the screenplay for Ant-Man (2015) and directed The Kid Who Would Be King (2019). The writer and director has a distinctive vision and style, as well as a sharp wit and humor.

Joe Cornish wants to work on the next ‘James Bond’ film

It’s that time again. One James Bond has turned in his Walther PPK license to kill, and the search is on for his replacement. Fans are eager to learn who will direct the next James Bond film, as much as they want to learn who will play the role of Bond. And Cornish feels like he might just be the man for the job.

HeyUGuys recently asked the filmmaker which franchise he would not refuse to work in if given the opportunity. Cornish answered, “I would do a Bond film. I think I know where Bond should be going… Well, I know where I want Bond to go, so I would love to do it. That would be my fantasy to do a Bond film.”

Joe Cornish has returned to TV with an adaptation of ‘Lockwood & Co.’ for Netflix

I ♥️ Lockwood & Co. — great detective thriller on Netflix, like a mix of Sherlock and Ghostbusters with far more menacing ghosts. pic.twitter.com/IHJnFEwKJV — Boo Su-Lyn (@boosulyn) February 7, 2023

Cornish is back with another story about strong kids facing off against otherworldly foes, following up on Attack The Block (2011) and The Kid Who Would Be King (2019). This time, however, he’s adapting the young adult series Lockwood & Co. by British author Jonathan Stroud for a new Netflix series.

While his previous films pitted John Boyega against aliens in Attack the Block and schoolchildren against supernatural forces in The Kid Who Would Be King, Cornish’s newest film is focused on ghostly apparitions.

The universe of Lockwood & Co. is one in which supernatural threats are ever-present and require the services of agents to be neutralized. Unlike the other ghost-hunting companies, Lockwood & Co. is run by two adolescent guys, and they’ve recently hired Ruby Stokes’ psychically gifted Lucy. Lockwood & Co. premiered in early 2023 and has not been renewed for a second season yet.

While it’s too soon to say for sure who will direct Bond 26, given his previous work and stated enthusiasm for the franchise, Cornish could be a great choice.