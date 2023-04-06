‘To All the Boys I Loved Before’: Will Janel Parrish Get a Spinoff Series?

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before became a hit after its release in 2018. Two additional films followed. The Netflix project, based on a novel by Jenny Han, tells the story of Lara Jean Covey and her love interests, including Peter Kavinsky and John Ambrose McClaren.

Lara Jean’s younger sister, Kitty, is getting a new spinoff series called XO, Kitty, based on her own romantic adventures. And the news has some fans wondering if the eldest Covey sister, Margot, played by Janel Parrish, will get a spinoff series of her own.

Janel Parrish | Paul Archuleta/Contributor

‘XO, Kitty’ comes from ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ author Jenny Han

XO, Kitty is an upcoming Netflix series that centers on Lara Jean’s tenacious younger sister Kitty Covey. It follows the teen to Seoul, where she navigates her own budding love story. The show comes from To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before author Jenny Han and takes place after the events of To All the Boys: Always and Forever.

Anna Cathcart reprises her role as Kitty. The rest of the cast includes Choi Min-young as Dae-heon Kim, Anthony Keyvan as Quincy “Q” Shabazian, Gia Kim as Yuri Han, Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho, Peter Thurnwald as Alex, and Regan Aliyah as Juliana.

As of now, it doesn’t look like Lana Condor or Noah Centineo are returning as Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky. Other To All the Boys cast members, including Janel Parrish, Madeleine Arthur, and Emilija Baranac, are also not expected to appear in XO, Kitty.

Will Janel Parrish’s Margot Covey get a spinoff series?

In all three To All the Boys movies, Parrish portrays Lara Jean’s older sister, Margot Covey. Her character isn’t as adventurous and impulsive as Lara Jean or Kitty. But her responsible, sincere, and level-headed demeanor makes her compelling to watch.

With XO, Kitty on the way, fans may be wondering if Margot will ever get her own spinoff. As of now, there has been no official announcement of a Margot-centered project. But the success of To All the Boys I Loved Before and its subsequent spinoffs certainly make it a possibility.

Luckily, Parrish, who’s also known for her role in Pretty Little Liars, enjoyed playing Margot in the films. So if a project arose, she might be open to returning.

“I love playing a character that’s so different from me,” Parish told Glitter Magazine in 2021. I think the one thing that we have in common is just feeling protective over our family — and Margot is the same. I think one thing I’ve learned from her is maybe not to be so impulsive all the time. It’s good to follow your heart, but maybe think things through.”

Why Lara Jean, Margot, and Peter aren’t in ‘XO, Kitty’

A To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before spinoff about Margot is not in the cards yet. But some may be wondering why she and other main characters like Lara Jean and Peter aren’t in XO, Kitty.

Well, according to Han, the spinoff series is meant to feel like a new adventure. And so she wanted it to be completely centered on Kitty while she was away from her family.

“We all fell so deeply in love with Lara Jean and her story,” Han told Netflix’s Tudum. “So it felt like the greatest gift to give to Kitty was to let her as a character kind of set off on her own two feet and not put her in the shadow of either of her sisters.”

“And Lana and Noah are both off and doing big things,” she added. “The whole To All the Boys family couldn’t be more proud of them and excited for all the things that come next. We’re all excited to see Anna [Cathcart] really pick up the mantle and continue Kitty’s story.”