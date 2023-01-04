This Is What Tom Cruise Bought Prince William and Kate Middleton for Christmas This Year

What do you get people who have everything as a Christmas present? That’s a question A-list actor Tom Cruise may have asked himself when he selected a holiday gift for Prince William and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton).

The adults in the royal family usually gift each other small gag gifts for Christmas. But a Hollywood superstar can’t give a silly hat or a singing toy hamster to royalty. Here’s what Cruise decided to get the couple instead.

Prince William looking on as Tom Cruise grabs Kate Middleton’s hand to walk up the stairs after they arrive at the ‘Top Gun Maverick’ premiere | Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate attended the premiere of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

On May 19, 2022, Prince William and his wife attended the premiere of Cruise’s blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick. According to the film’s star, he and the prince got along very well as they discussed some of their shared passions.

“We have a lot in common,” Cruise said at the premiere, according to My London. “We both love England and we’re both aviators, we both love flying.”

Less than two months after the movie premiere, Cruise was spotted sitting just a few rows behind the then-Duchess of Cambridge at the women’s final of the 2022 Wimbledon tennis tournament in London.

So, as The Sun reported, this year Cruise decided to put the Prince and Princess of Wales on his Christmas list.

Kate Middleton and Prince William speak with Tom Cruise as they arrive for the U.K. premiere of ‘Top Gun Maverick’ | JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

What Cruise got the prince and princess for Christmas

William and Kate aren’t the only high-profile people Cruise bought Christmas gifts for. The Mission Impossible actor gives holiday gifts to a number of his star pals year after year and always gets them all the same thing.

Cruise purchases White Chocolate Coconut Bundt Cakes from Doan’s Bakery in Woodland Hills, California, for the people on his list each year.

Kirsten Dunst once revealed that cake, which costs just over $100, is known in Tinsel Town as the “Cruise cake.”

Other celebrities who have gotten a Cruise cake over the years include Angela Bassett, Jimmy Fallon, and Rosie O’Donnell.

Prince William’s mother Princess Diana met Cruise at a movie premiere in the ’90s

Princess Diana greeting Tom Cruise and his then-wife Nicole Kidman at the premiere of ‘Far and Away’ | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images



Cruise has rubbed elbows with members of the royal family for years, although we don’t know if anyone else in the Firm ever got a bundt cake for Christmas.

Cruise was on hand at the 75th anniversary of the Outward Bound Trust at Buckingham Palace in 2017. He also spoke during the performance of the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations at the Windsor Horse Show. And he met Prince William’s mother, Princess Diana, back in 1992 at the premiere of Far and Away.

At the time Cruise was married to Nicole Kidman. But Princess Diana’s former chef, Darren McGrady, said that he joked with the princess just before she attended the premiere about dating Cruise if he was single. McGrady said when Diana returned home from the movie that night she “came in [the kitchen], picked up some fruit, walked out, and … as she was walking out, she said, ‘That’s another one off the list. He’s too short.’”

Cruise and Kidman attended Princess Diana’s funeral together in 1997.