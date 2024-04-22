Skip to main content

Tom Cruise turned on the charm as he worked the crowd outside of Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday party on Saturday night. 

The Mission Impossible star joined other celebrities – including Marc Anthony and Gordon Ramsay –  in London on April 20 to celebrate the fashion designer and former Spice Girl’s big day. As Cruise left the event, he signed autographs for fans who were eager to get a glimpse of the actor. 

Tom Cruise getting out of a black car
Tom Cruise arrives at Victoria Beckham’s 50th Birthday Party on April 20, 2024 in London | MEGA/GC Images

Cruise looked dapper in dark shades and a black tux as he joined the crowd of celebs arriving for the bash at Oswald’s, a members-only club in London’s Mayfair neighborhood. 

Tom Cruise helps a paparazzi who has stumbled
Tom Cruise with a paparazzi | MEGA/GC Images

As Cruise headed into the party, paparazzi scrambled to snap photos of the star. When one stumbled on the steps as he tried to get a shot, Cruise paused to help the man.

Tom Cruise signs autographs
Tom Cruise | Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

As he left the event, Cruise paused to interact with a crowd of fans waiting outside the club. He signed some items, including what appeared to be a poster for Top Gun. 

David Beckham carrying Victoria Beckham on his back
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham leave her 50th birthday party | Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

As the party wound down, the guest of honor was carried out by her husband, David Beckham. In February, Beckham injured her foot in a gym accident and arrived at her party on crutches. 

Composite image of Mel B; Mel C and Emma Bunton; Geri Halliwell of the Spice Girls
[L-R] Mel B; Mel C and Emma Bunton; Geri Halliwell | Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

Guests at the star-studded celebration included all four of Beckham’s former groupmates in the Spice Girls: Mel B, Mel C, Geri Halliwell, and Emma Bunton. 

Composite image of Jason Statham, Salma Hayek, and Eva Longoria
[L-R] Jason Statham; Salma Hayek; Eva Longoria | Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images)
Other celebs who partied with the Beckhams included Eva Longoria, Salma Hayek, and Jason Statham. The couple’s kids were also in attendance: Harper, Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz Beckham. 

Cruise’s appearance at the party was something of a surprise, given the rumors that he’d had a falling out with the Beckhams. Cruise and his then-wife Katie Holmes reportedly became close to the Beckhams in the late 2000s when they relocated from the U.K. to Los Angeles. But when Cruise tried to introduce the Beckhams to Scientology, the friendship fizzled, according to the New York Post

The actor’s decision to party with the Beckhams came just days after his daughter, Suri Cruise, whom he shares with Holmes, marked her 18th birthday in New York City. Cruise wasn’t present to celebrate with his daughter, as he was filming the next Mission Impossible movie in the U.K. The pair have not seen each other since 2012, according to Page Six

