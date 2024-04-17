It's hard to believe Victoria Beckham is turning 50, but the former Spice Girl and designer is celebrating a long life in the public eye.

David Beckham took to Instagram to share the sweetest birthday wishes to his wife of 24 years, Victoria Beckham. The former Spice Girl and British fashion designer celebrates her 50th birthday today, April 17, 2024. It’s hard to believe the stylish, svelte, multi-hyphenate celeb is turning the big 5-0. But this mother of three has celebrated a decades-long career in the public eye. See Victoria Beckham’s most iconic looks and moments as we travel back in time.

Victoria Adams, later Beckham, aka Posh Spice of the Spice Girls, in 1996; the Spice Girls at the 1997 MTV Video Music Awards | Tim Roney/Getty Images; Victor Malafronte/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

On April 17, 1974, Victoria was born in Harlow, Essex, England, and grew up in Goffs Oak, Hertfordshire. The 1980 musical movie Fame inspired her to pursue a music career, according to Biography. She studied acting and modeling, eventually joining a band, Persuasion.

Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, and Melanie Chisholm of the Spice Girls in 1997 | John Stanton/WireImage

In 1994, Victoria answered an advertisement looking for talented young women. Her audition resulted in a spot with the Spice Girls. She received credit as Victoria Adams, her maiden name. Victoria joined Geri Halliwell, Mel B, Emma Bunton, and Mel C. The Spice Girls’ first single, “Wannabe,” earned the No. 1 spot on music in 37 countries.

David Beckham and Victoria Adams outside their hotel after announcing their engagement on January 25, 1998; Victoria Beckham performs with the Spice Girls at Wembley Stadium in 1998; David & Victoria Beckham attend a gala in 1998 | Dave Hogan/Getty Images; Mick Hutson/Redferns; Justin GoffUK Press via Getty Images

While shooting to stardom with the Spice Girls, Victoria met David Beckham at a charity soccer game. The now-legendary soccer player and pop princess began dating in early 1997 and announced their engagement in 1998. In the meantime, the Spice Girls became the best-selling female group of all time. After releasing three successful studio albums, the five women called it quits and embarked on solo careers.

Victoria Beckham, aka Posh Spice, of the Spice Girls in 2000; Victoria performs solo on stage in Hyde Park on July 9, 2000; Victoria performs on September 2, 2001 | Tim Roney/Getty Images; Dave Hogan/Getty Images; Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Victoria Beckham released her first single, “Out of Your Mind,” in 2000 and signed to Virgin Records. Despite releasing singles and an album in 2001, she couldn’t match the commercial success she experienced with the Spice Girls. After further complications with record labels and recording contracts, Victoria decided to end her music career and focus on fashion.

David and Victoria Beckham attend the 2003 MTV Movie Awards; David stands with Victoria, as he shows off the Officer of the Order of the British Empire he received from Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II on November 27, 2003 | Kevin Winter/Getty Images; ROTA/Getty Images

David and Victoria Beckham married on July 4, 1990, at a castle in Ireland. Their 4-month-old son, Brooklyn, served as the ring bearer. The soccer star and fashion designer had their second child, Romeo, in 2002. Cruz followed in 2005, and their first and only daughter, Harper, arrived in 2011. David and Victoria’s brood call various stars — Elton John, David Furnish, Elizabeth Hurley, Eva Longoria, and Marc Anthony — their godparents.

Karl Lagerfeld and Victoria Beckham attend a fashion show in 2007; Victoria front row at the 2007 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week | Michel Dufour/WireImage; Michael Tran/FilmMagic

As Victoria Beckham developed her family, she also developed her career in fashion. Beginning in 2000, she walked runways for Maria Grachvogel and Roberto Cavalli and appeared on the covers of W, Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, and Elle.

Cruz Beckham, Victoria Beckham, David Beckham, and Romeo Beckham at a Lakers game in 2009; Victoria and daughter Harper in 2011 | James Devaney/WireImage; Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Victoria balanced raising her young children while dabbling in fashion design. In 2004, she created a limited-edition fashion line for Rock & Republic. In September 2006, she launched her own denim line, dvb Style. Then, in 2008, she established a full eponymous fashion label, quickly becoming a New York Fashion Week staple. Victoria won Designer Brand of the Year in 2011. She became the “most talked about” designer at New York Fashion Week 2012.

David and Victoria Beckham arrive at the 2014 Met Gala; David and Victoria Beckham before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle in 2018 | TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images; Ian West – WPA Pool/Getty Images

David and Victoria Beckham have weathered many transitions and difficulties over the years. In 2000, the couple experienced their first alleged kidnapping threat. Two years later, the police arrested five people in another attempt to kidnap them. However, the charges were later dropped.

After an iconic soccer career, 38-year-old David retired in 2013 — 21 years after he went pro.

(L-R) Brooklyn Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, and Julia Gorden at a 2015 Burberry event | Jeff Vespa/Getty Images for Burberry

Since launching her label, Victoria has released collections for Target and guest edited for French Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar. In 2019, Beckham launched Victoria Beckham Beauty. The makeup line first released eye and lip products, focusing on 100% post-consumer waste packaging and recyclable materials. Victoria Beckham Beauty has received rave reviews for its Kajal Liner, Highlighter Stick, and Future Lash Mascara.

Designer Victoria Beckham walks the runway at her show during New York Fashion Week 2016; Victoria walks the runway after her show during London Fashion Week 2019 | Neilson Barnard/Getty Images; Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images

Since 2018, Victoria Beckham’s fashion label has struggled to remain profitable, suffering annual losses. However, the brand’s chairman has not rang the alarm bells. “The performance was in line with expectations, so we were not surprised,” Ralph Toledano explained, according to BBC News. “Our goal is to reach profitability as soon as possible. Mrs Beckham launched her label in 2008 with a collection of luxury dresses and now sells fashion and accessories in more than 400 stores around the world.”

Brooklyn Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Nicola Peltz Beckham, and Cruz Beckham arrive at a movie premiere in 2024; Victoria on March 21, 2024 in Paris | LISA O’CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images; Marc Piasecki/GC Images

As Victoria acclimates to a new fashion landscape, she’s celebrated several personal milestones regarding her family. In 2020, Brooklyn got engaged to actor Nicola Peltz. The pair married in an elaborate, gorgeous wedding on April 9, 2022. Now 21 years old, Romeo plays soccer as a forward for Brentford B. Cruz, 19, performs in a band and travels the world to support his family. Harper, 12, already has 145,000 followers on Instagram. She often posts photos of her travels and fashion, often with her family.

(L-R) David Beckham, Cruz Beckham Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, Harper Beckham, and Nicola Peltz Beckham at the Victoria Beckham show during Paris Fashion Week 2024 | Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Victoria Beckham

David Beckham summed up his wife’s life eloquently with an Instagram video of behind-the-scenes moments. He captioned it, “Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife… As you head into this birthday you should look back and be proud of what you have accomplished , achieved & what you have built , Posh spice , business woman & of course marrying an England captain. But your biggest success are your children , you guide them , love them & teach them… They love you beyond words , we all love you so much x Have a special day you deserve it all. 50 and fit. I AM BEING HONEST.”