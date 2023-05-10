Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Spotted Kissing But Also Texting at Scheana Shay’s Wedding, ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Friends Reveal

Fashion designers Patrik Simpson and Pol Atteu, who designed Scheana Shay’s wedding dress, said they witnessed Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss from Vanderpump Rules kissing during the wedding weekend.

The couple describes how they witnessed the clandestine liplock between Sandoval and Leviss and insisted that Leviss and Tom Schwartz’s kiss was totally produced. But they also noticed that Leviss was intensely texting “someone,” while at the same time, Sandoval was also busy sending text messages.

Patrik saw Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss kissing

Atteu set the scene, sharing that wedding preparations were in the final hour and that the bridesmaids were in one room and the groomsmen were in another. Everyone was in a celebratory mood. “I’m setting everything up downstairs with Patrik,” he recalled on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. “I forget a couple of pieces. So I send him upstairs while I’m still there. When he comes back down the elevator, then that’s when he sees and witnesses …”

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

“I look over and I see Tom and Raquel and they’re kissing off to the side,” Simpson said. “It’s Sandoval. Definitely Sandoval.”

But they also saw Tom and Raquel busy texting someone too

“Because Pol and I discussed this because I’m like, well I thought it was Schwartz,” Simpson admitted. “But then we saw the whole produced bulls*** Tom Schwartz in front of us with Raquel, the night before.”

“That’s so fake. That looks so weird,” Atteu added about Schwartz and Leviss’s kiss. “I’m gonna give you something else. When Raquel kept coming to my store and she was doing the fittings when Scheana brought her to the store. When she came in, all she did was be on the phone the whole time.”

“So let me tell you what happened,” Atteu continued. “What I witnessed as I’m standing there when the girls, the bridesmaids, and the boys got together in the whole space. And when they’re doing pictures, they’re pouring champagne. Do you know that Rachel was in the back not engaged again, going on the phone, texting. And who do I see texting also? Tom Sandoval.”

“Because what happens is now when you put things back in perspective in your brain,” he added. “I don’t know if she was texting and saying, oh my God, Patrik saw us. We don’t know. Nobody else is there. It’s me, him, the mother, the bridesmaids, the groomsmen. There’s nobody else in the bridal suite except for the camera people.”

Raquel Leviss was ‘deep in the phone’

Atteu said Leviss was “deep in the phone” and never made eye contact with him. Adding, “She wouldn’t look us in the eyes, which is really interesting. But, that’s the interesting part,” he mused. “At that point, we don’t know anything. Whether you look at me or you don’t look at me, I haven’t put anything together. But here I am after the fact, looking back now going, oh my God. Yeah. That could have been that moment like, you know what I mean?”

He also noticed that Leviss and Sandoval were the only cast members who still had their phones at that point. “Because maybe because also everybody’s phone was not with them,” he observed. “All the phones were taken away. And when we walked into that room, production said, put your phone on silent. Put it on the counter. So I don’t know if they didn’t have any of their phones with them. But she did.”