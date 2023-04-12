Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Use Texting to Avoid Each Other in Shared House

Vanderpump Rules cast members Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix are still living together in their shared house amid Sandoval’s affair scandal with the former couple’s friend and co-star, Raquel Leviss. Here’s what Sandoval revealed about how he and Madix, who aren’t on speaking terms after his cheating came to light, communicate in their shared home.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix bought a $2 million house together in 2019

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix bought a house together in 2019 after dating for five years. On an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen After Show, Sandoval said the Vanderpump Rules stars considered the $ 2 million Valley Village home a symbol of their commitment.

He explained why he and Madix purchased a five-bedroom, six-bathroom house together since they had no plans to get married or have kids. “Well, I mean, to us, that’s the commitment that’s important for us,” the TomTom owner said (via Bravo). Sandoval revealed he and Madix took out a 30-year mortgage to pay for their home, adding, “It’s a commitment till 2049.”

Madix and Sandoval still live together, even though they ended their nine-year relationship in March when it came to light that Sandoval had been having a months-long affair with the couple’s close friend and co-star, Raquel Leviss.

Tom Sandoval revealed he and Ariana Madix use texting to avoid each other in their shared house

On April 11, Tom Sandoval did his first interview since the affair scandal. He appeared on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast, where he revealed that he and Ariana Madix are still living together and use text messages to avoid each other in their house.

“You both live together still?” Mandel asked.

“I mean, Howie, to be totally honest, I can’t afford to – I don’t have a lot of friends I can stay with right now,” Sandoval answered. He also claimed he “runs the house,” including being in charge of the gardening, housekeeping, and having his assistant do the cleaning.

“She’s in the house, we’re in far – I mean, dude, this is a big house, it’s like an almost $3 million house,” Sandoval explained. “We text, we have a go-between, text like when we’re coming and going. All I do is, I go into my room. And then, you know, she’s in her room, she’s downstairs. And then like, I’ll go into the gym, and I’ll be in the gym, and then when I’m done with the gym, I go back into my room. And then I’ll go somewhere else.”

He continued, “Sometimes I stay away, but I always let them know. I’ve gone out of town a couple times. But yeah, it’s been OK, like we’re not… You know, initially, it wasn’t great, and I had to stay away. I would understand if we had kids, so like, the kids would see like, Mommy and Daddy like being weird, but we don’t.”

Although the Vanderpump Rules stars don’t have children, he admitted they share a dog and a cat, which Mandel said was “like kids.”

“You have a middle man to say when you’re gonna change rooms?” Mandel’s daughter, Jackelyn Shultz, clarified.

“That’s what she wanted,” Sandoval said.

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star said he and his ex plan to sell their shared home

Although Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix are still currently living together, the Schwartz and Sandy’s owner revealed they are going to sell the house and move out. He told Mandel the house is not listed yet, but they plan to.

“She’s really busy right now, she’s obviously blowing up, which is great. I’m really happy to see that,” Sandoval explained. “So she’s busy doing things, you know… I’ve been busy as well, trying to get things together, so.”