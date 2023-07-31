Notorious 'Vanderpump Rules' cast member Tom Sandoval says he signed up for 'Special Forces' because he wants to be 'punished.'

Vanderpump Rules villain Tom Sandoval has a new gig. The notorious Bravo star has signed on for Special Forces: The World’s Toughest Test Season 2. It premieres September 25 on Fox.

Tom Sandoval joins ‘Special Forces’ cast

Sandoval will trade the posh streets of West Hollywood for the rugged terrain of New Zealand in the sophomore season of the Fox reality series. He and the other Special Forces cast will endure harsh, grueling challenges taken straight from the Special Forces selection process.

“I want to get punished,” Sandoval says in the teaser for the new season (via YouTube).

In season 2, the recruits will face the reality of winter warfare training in New Zealand’s mountains, where they’ll battle freezing temperatures and rough terrain. Challenges include the ice breaker drill, where they are submerged in a frozen lake, sending their body temps plunging to near-hypothermic levels. They’ll also attempt a risky ravine crossing on a snowy peak and make an emergency escape from a submerged helicopter.

Savannah Chrisley, Jack Osbourne also part of the ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ cast

Sandoval will be joined by a grab-bag of reality stars, actors, and athletes for Special Forces Season 2. The rest of the cast includes:

Former NFL wide receiver Dez Bryant

The Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron

Former Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley

Model, reality star, and Rob Kardashian ex Blac Chyna

Brian Austin Green from Beverly Hills, 90210

Former NBA star Robert Horry

Olympic speedskater Erin Jackson

Olympic skier Bode Miller

Jack Osbourne of The Osbournes

American Pie actor Tara Reid

Bob Saget’s wife Kelly Rizzo

Dance Moms cast member turned tween pop star JoJo Siwa

The Bachelor star Nick Viall

During the show, the celebs will be led in demanding training exercises by an elite team of ex-special forces operatives Rudy Reyes, Mark “Billy” Billingham, Jason “Foxy” Fox, and Jovon “Q” Quarles.

Will any of the celebs be able to complete this challenge? Or will they give up – or be kicked out – before reaching the end? Most will fail, one Directing Staff agent predicts.

“Very few of you will remain at the end of this course,” he says in the teaser.

But some of these stars may surprise him.

“People want to underestimate me,” Reid says. “I’m a lot stronger than people think.”

Special Forces: The World’s Toughest Test Season 2 premieres Monday, September 25 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

