‘Too Hot to Handle’: Could Jawahir and Nick Date Again? He Says ‘for Now’ They’re Broken Up

Too Hot to Handle fans watched multiple couples fall for each other in season 4. Could Jawahir Khalifa and Nick Kici date again? He interestingly said their break up is “for now.”

Jawahir and Nick left ‘Too Hot to Handle’ as a couple

Nick Kici on ‘Too Hot to Handle’ | Netflix

On Too Hot to Handle, Jawahir and Nick had very different methods to find a connection. Jawahir was stuck on having a physical type in men and having fun breaking the rules.

Nick knew right away that he was interested in Jawahir and took his time to get to know her. Eventually, they made a connection and broke some rules of their own. But Jawahir was hesitant to trust their connection down the road.

Luckily, the season ended with her choosing the singer over Shawn Wells. The season ended with the cast choosing between them and Sebastian “Seb” Melrose and Kayla Richart as the winners. They voted for Jawahir and Nick as the most improved couple, taking home the $89,000 prize.

Nick Kici said he’s gone his separate way from Jawahir Khalifa for now

The couple had a happy ending at the end of the season. But Nick revealed it didn’t last on Reality with Will Njobvu.

“So we’re no longer together,” Nick said. “We spent seven months in a relationship. It was really good. But it’s just a lot of complications on the outside world, and I’m in L.A. She is in London, and we’re just both trying to figure things out. So yeah, we went our separate ways for now.”

He said the long distance between them made things challenging, but that’s not the only thing. “We both feel the weight of the show coming out, and whatever could come with that,” the singer said. “We both have our ideas for careers and how we wanna move, and it just didn’t line up.”

Lastly, he answered if they’re friends even if the romantic relationship didn’t work. “Yup,” he said. “I’ve seen her one time. She’s been going through…keeping to herself. But we still talk. We’re still friends. She has a special place in my heart. We went through a lot, and I feel like I really see her for who she is. So I never want to lose sight of that when it comes to her. I have compassion, and I have love for her.”

What’s next for Jawahir and Nick?

The ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 4 cast | Netflix

Jawahir had an interview on the same show. She explained that she’s pursuing acting and modeling in London. Meanwhile, Nick wants to release music and stay in the United States. He currently has his music available on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube. Jawahir made it clear that she’s also focused on her career.

It sounds like they still care about each other and are friends. Fans of the Netflix show will have to wait and see if their plans will have them in the same place in the future.