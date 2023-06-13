Actor Treat Williams is known for his roles in 'Hair,' 'Everwood,' and Chesapeake Shore,' among many other productions. Here's his net worth when he died.

Everwood and Chesapeake Shore actor Treat Williams is well-known for his long career on Broadway and in movies and TV shows. Sadly, Williams died on June 12, 2023, in a motorcycle accident in his home state of Vermont. He leaves behind a legacy that brought him great wealth during his lifetime. Here’s Treat Williams’ net worth at the time of his death.

What was Treat Williams’ net worth when he died?

Treat Williams’ net worth at the time of his death was reportedly $8 million. He has over 130 acting credits to his name and acted for several decades before his death.

Williams grew up in Rowayton, Connecticut, and he described his childhood as “idyllic.” His mother worked as an antique dealer, and his father, a WWII veteran, worked for the Merck Chemical Corporation.

“My mother had a little sailing and swimming school,” Williams told Vermont Magazine. “I taught at her school, and I used to race ‘blue jay’ and ‘lightning’ boats on the Long Island Sound. I left home at 14 to attend prep school. I went to the Kent School in Connecticut. After that, I never lived at home again, except to visit there during the summer, but I had a wonderful childhood. My dad and my mom were really wonderful, funny, charming people.”

Williams started acting in the seventh grade. In his freshman year of college, he got serious about acting. Williams found an early gig on Broadway as the understudy to four leads, including John Travolta and Jeff Conaway. He then acted in Grease amongst many other Broadway hits before transitioning into film. While he mentioned he didn’t enjoy Los Angeles, he auditioned for Hair, where he landed the starring role.

Over the course of his early career, Williams landed roles in Why Would I Lie? (1980), Once Upon a Time in America (1984), Flashpoint (1984), Smooth Talk (1985), Sweet Lies (1988), Night of the Sharks (1988), Dead Heat (1988), and Heart of Dixie (1989), just to name a few. He received a Primetime Emmy nomination for The Late Shift in 1996. From 2002 to 2006, he starred in the WB series Everwood. His more recent roles included parts in Blue Bloods and Chesapeake Shores.

Treat Williams briefly switched careers after acting in an unsuccessful comedy

Treat Williams in ‘Why Would I Lie?’ | Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Treat Williams’ net worth and lengthy resume speaks for itself. But he didn’t always think he was meant for acting. He decided to make a career change after he starred in the 1980 comedy, Why Would I Lie?, which bombed with critics.

“I started flying planes for a company in Los Angeles,” he told The New York Times. “I’d done eight films, none of which had been successful. I felt so out of control. I wasn’t working with people I wanted to work with.”

Six months later, Williams received a call that changed his outlook. He was offered the starring role in Prince of the City in 1981.

“It’s the best work I’ve done so far,” Williams said of Prince of the City. “It’s my most complex and multifaceted role. At my age, I’m very pleased to have played it, and that Sidney [Lumet] trusted me. Most actors have to wait until they’re in their 40s to play such a complex role.”

He has advice for aspiring actors

Treat Williams has wise words for aspiring actors.

“I think you have to learn to play the game to a certain degree,” he told Vermont Magazine. “I think we all learn that an important part of acting is the ability to not let people know that you’ve had a terrible day. It’s not my job to bring a bad day into an interview. I think I learned that part of the business early on.”

” … One of the hardest things about gaining prominence in your career is that other people start to get intimidated by the fact that you know other prominent actors,” he added. “That’s never an easy thing. There’s a lot of artful navigation that goes into it.”

This story was first reported by Celebrity Net Worth.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.