Here's what to know about actor Treat Williams' wife and 2 kids who survived him after he died in a motorcycle accident in 2023.

Richard Treat Williams is well-known for his acting career that spanned over 50 years. He’s known for his roles in movies and TV series like Hair and Everwood, and at 71 years old, he still had acting roles left in his future. Unfortunately, Williams died in June 2023 due to a motorcycle accident. He’s survived by his wife and kids. So, who is Treat Williams’ wife, Pam Van Sant?

Who is Treat Williams’ wife, Pam Van Sant?

Treat Williams and Pam Van Sant were married for 35 years before his death in 2023. They reportedly met when she waitressed in New York, and they began dating in 1988. Williams and Sant married that same year, and Sant later accompanied Williams regularly on the red carpet. Before meeting Sant, Williams reportedly dated actors such as Dana Delany and Laura Dern.

Sant has plenty of credentials of her own. Born in 1955, she went on to act and produce American Masters, a documentary series that highlights American artists.

Sant and Williams primarily lived in Vermont at the time of his death. They made the Northeastern state their primary residence for over 30 years. Williams spoke about how he and Sant settled in Vermont.

“My wife Pam and I used my parents’ house in Weston while we were courting,” he told Vermont Magazine. “We started skiing together up here. I called my lawyer and said, ‘I’m over using my parents’ house. I think I’d like to rent a house.’ He said, ‘No. Why don’t you buy one? You can afford one.’ I bought the house that we’re in 35 years ago. I’ve always had an enormous love for Vermont, both in winter and summer.”

How many kids did Treat Williams and his wife have?

Treat Williams with his wife, Pam Van Sant, and his son, Gill Williams | Lars Niki/Getty Images for The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences

Treat Williams and his wife, Pam Van Sant, had two kids — Gill Williams and Elinor Williams. Gill was born in December 1992, and Ellie was born in September 1998.

The Williams family seemed ultra close, and Williams discussed his family Christmas traditions with Southern Living. He explained how his daughter would choose the Christmas tree first. “And then Gil and I, my son and I, we put it up,” the late actor stated. “All the decorations come out into the living room, bottle of wine gets set down on the table and we always put on the exact same album. It’s Frank Sinatra’s Jolly Christmas. It’s got the best group of Christmas songs.”

Gill later seemed to pursue a career in the arts. According to Ellie’s Instagram, she lives in Los Angeles. She appeared to have a very close relationship with her father in her adult years. “Daddio and I went to the Wizarding World,” she captioned an Instagram post of her and Williams two months before his death.

The actor’s family issued a statement following his death

Treat Williams died in a motorcycle accident on June 12, 2023. He was reportedly struck by a single car that didn’t see him on the road. The Blue Bloods actor was 71 years old at the time of his death.

“Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it,” Williams’ wife and kids stated to Deadline. “It is all so shocking right now, but please know that Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him. We are beyond devastated and ask that you respect our privacy as we deal with our grief. To all his fans, please know that Treat appreciated all of you and please continue to keep him in your hearts and prayers.”

This story was first reported by The Sun.

