Tupac Shakur Had So Much Sex With Porn Stars He Passed Out, Ex-Bodyguard Says

Tupac Shakur was a legendary rapper who rose to fame in the 1990s. His star power attracted beautiful women, including adult film actors. According to Shakur’s former bodyguard, the hip-hop star passed out from having marathon sex sessions with porn stars.

Tupac Shakur built an impressive career in his short life

Tupac Shakur | Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

Tupac Shakur was born in 1971 in New York City. During his childhood, he lived in rough neighborhoods in Baltimore and Marin City, California, Biography reports.

From a young age, Shakur loved hip-hop. In 1991, he debuted as a part of the group Digital Underground before releasing a solo album. Shakur gained attention for his songs about inequality and other social issues in the United States. Soon, he became one of the most famous rappers of the decade.

In addition to making music, Shakur acted in various movies. He appeared in Juice (1992), Poetic Justice (1993), and Above the Rim (1994).

In 1996, Shakur tragically died after he sustained multiple gunshot wounds during a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. He was 25.

Tupac Shakur had sex with porn stars until he passed out, his former bodyguard claims

In the years since Tupac Shakur’s death, people close to the hip-hop star have shared stories of their time with him. Among them is Frank Alexander, Shakur’s former bodyguard.

In his 1998 book, Got Your Back: The Life of a Bodyguard in the Hardcore World of Gangsta Rap, Alexander recounted Shakur’s rendezvous with adult film stars.

According to Alexander, the women were hired to film the explicit version of the music video for the artist’s song “How Do U Want It.” Between takes, Shakur allegedly went back to his trailer for romps with the porn stars. His former bodyguard claims the rapper had so much sex that he passed out from exhaustion, Thrillist reports.

One of the adult performers, Nina Hartley, discussed the experience. “That man could have been a professional — if you know what I mean,” she said in a video posted to YouTube in 2010.

Tupak Shakur’s dating history included at least 1 famous woman

Tupac's handwritten prison letter to Madonna surfaces https://t.co/UeDxXiTfGa pic.twitter.com/z1adPqTS2c — XXL Magazine (@XXL) July 5, 2017

Like many famous people, Tupac Shakur made the news for his celebrity relationships.

In the early ’90s, he was linked to Madonna. At the time, the two didn’t speak publicly about their romance, but Madonna confirmed in 2015 that they had dated.

Shakur allegedly broke up with Madonna because of her skin color.

“For you to be seen with a Black man wouldn’t in any way jeopardize your career. If anything, it would make you seem that much more open and exciting,” the rapper wrote in a letter to the pop star, which TMZ published in 2017. “But for me, at least, in my previous perception, I felt due to my ‘image,’ I would be letting down half of the people who made me what I thought I was.”

In 1995, Shakur tied the knot with actor Keisha Morris. However, their marriage didn’t last long. They had it annulled a year later.

Before Shakur’s untimely death, the rapper was linked to a few other women, including Jara Everett and Kidada Jones. There have also been rumors that he was involved with close friend Jada Pinkett Smith, but she has denied any romance.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.