Tyler James Williams Made $250K Per Episode Salary for ‘Everybody Hates Chris’

Tyler James Williams is making waves in the hit sitcom Abbott Elementary — but he’s been in the entertainment industry a long time. Williams started acting when he was just a toddler, and by the time he was a teenager, he was a show business veteran, eventually landing the leading role in the TV series Everybody Hates Chris. For four years, while the show was on the air, Williams was able to flex his comedic chops, proving what he could do — and making a fantastic salary while he was at it.

Tyler James Williams played a young Chris Rock in ‘Everybody Hates Chris’

Williams began starring as Chris in Everybody Hates Chris in 2005. The show, a semi-autobiographical sitcom based on the life of comedian Chris Rock, became a surprise hit. Created by Rock himself, the show takes place during the ’80s. The comedian even provided voiceover narration for the show, with his memorable voice drawing fans in. While Williams was supported in the series by actors such as Terry Crews, Tichina Arnold, and Imani Hakim, he carried the lion’s share of the work. And it wasn’t long before he started reaping the rewards.

Williams received praise from critics and fans alike for his thoughtful performance as Chris. Many claimed that the young star had a bright future ahead of him, pointing out his brilliant comic timing as proof of his skill with sitcoms. He continued to act in Everybody Hates Chris until 2009, when the series went off the air following four successful seasons.

How much did Tyler James Williams make per episode of ‘Everybody Hates Chris’?

Although Williams was young when he was cast in Everybody Hates Chris, he had already made TV appearances on shows like Saturday Night Live and Sesame Street. It was likely due to his experience that helped him to snag such an impressive salary for Everybody Hates Chris. According to a video on the MsMojo YouTube channel, Williams made about $250,000 per episode of the show.

This high salary put Williams into the category of one of the highest-paid child actors of all time, as noted by the video. While Williams would go on to act in many other TV shows after his stint on Everybody Hates Chris ended, including The Walking Dead, it is unlikely that he made quite that much money per episode on any other show — at least, until he transitioned into adult roles.

What is Tyler James Williams’ current net worth?

Williams acted in several TV shows and movies in between his transition from child star to adult actor. But he didn’t land his next big break until 2021, when he began starring as Gregory Eddie in Abbott Elementary. The show, a mockumentary with a lot of heart and charm, allows Williams to embrace his comedic side, showing off the expressions that made him such a standout on Everybody Hates Chris.

With Abbott Elementary recently renewed for a third season, it’s likely that fans will get to enjoy Williams’ humor for years to come. As for the young actor, he’s becoming even more wealthy and successful. As reported by Celebrity Net Worth, his current net worth is around $5 million. While it isn’t clear exactly how much he is making for his work in Abbott Elementary, there’s no doubt that he is being well-compensated for his efforts.