Tyler James Williams Was Hospitalized While Transitioning from ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ Child Star to ‘Abbott Elementary’ Adult Actor

Tyler James Williams is an Emmy nominated actor making big waves on television’s newest hit sitcom, Abbott Elementary. With an expressive face and unbeatable comedic timing, Williams is a firm fan favorite on the show. However, long before he was cast on Abbott Elementary, he was a hardworking child star, best known for playing the titular role in Everybody Hates Chris. Even as Williams was rising in prominence, he was dealing with a lot behind the scenes. In a recent interview, Williams opened up about the health issues that he’s struggled with over the years, including the stint that he spent in the hospital in between major projects.

Tyler James Williams rose to prominence on ‘Everybody Hates Chris’

Williams was born in 1992, to a family that embraced entertainment professions. Both of Williams’ younger brothers are actors, while his mother worked as a counselor, after a stint as a singer. According to IMDb, Williams began his acting career at the age of four, appearing in shows such as Little Bill, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Judge Mooney. He got his big break in 2005 when he was cast in the role of young Chris Rock in the popular sitcom Everybody Hates Chris.

Williams acted in the show for four years, until it went off the air in 2009. In the years that followed, he continued his ascent to stardom, landing a featured role in the long-running AMC drama The Walking Dead. He also acted in several movies, including the Disney Channel original Let It Shine.

What did Tyler James Williams reveal about his health issues?

Tyler James Williams attends the 2022 GQ Men Of The Year Party at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. | Robin L Marshall/WireImage

Although Williams had no trouble finding gigs, he started to experience some health issues in the years after Everybody Hates Chris went off the air. In his interview with Bustle, Williams detailed how his Crohn’s disease flare-ups started hindering his ability to work. He spent some time in the hospital, with a doctor even attributing part of his condition to anxiety.

The actor mused that it was his desire to work constantly, in order to avoid falling into the “traps” of child stardom that likely contributed to his anxiety and stress at this time. “I had the stories. I knew what to attempt to avoid,” Williams said. “But it’s kind of like telling somebody there’s a bunch of land mines outside, and here’s how you avoid them.”

After slowing down (and hiring a therapist), Williams was able to gain some much-needed perspective about his own goals and needs, and eventually, his health issues got under control. Not long after, he was back to acting with a vengeance, and it wouldn’t be long before he reached another important career milestone.

What is Tyler James Williams doing now?

Williams told Bustle that he feels much more happy and confident these days. With a high-profile role in Abbott Elementary that is earning him serious acclaim, it isn’t hard to see why. “At first, I was coasting on raw talent and seeing what would happen,” he said “Now, my game is refined. I know what I’m doing.”

In 2021, Williams landed his game-changing role as Gregory Eddie in the popular show. The show became a quick hit, even garnering Emmys for its stars. The mockumentary sitcom, helmed by Quinta Brunson, is going stronger than ever. The second season debuted in September 2022.