The cast of 'Uncoupled' was set to return to the set for season 2 in May, and then Showtime canceled the series. This is the second time a major service provider has axed the series starring Neil Patrick Harris.

Uncoupled won’t get a second chance at season 2 after all. A year after Showtime rescued the series, they opted to cancel it before they ever filmed a scene. The series, which followed a 40-something man who finds himself surprisingly single and out of touch with the dating world, aired its first season on Netflix in July 2022. The streaming service provider dropped the series six months later.

Showtime rescued Uncoupled after Netflix gave it the boot in January 2023. The network certainly seemed interested in putting in the work needed to bring season 2 of Uncoupled to the small-screen. Sadly, Showtime has changed its mind. The network has the same commitment issues as Michael’s love, Colin. According to Deadline, Showtime pulled the plug on the series after a ton of work had already been completed on season 2.

Neil Patrick Harris as Michael Lawson and Tuc Watkins as Colin McKenna | Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

According to the publication, most of the season had been written, and a filming schedule was in place when Showtime decided to drop the series. It’s unclear why the network chose not to go through with the show. Insiders theorize that the SAG-AFTRA strike might have been to blame. According to several sources, season 2 was set to start filming in July 2023, but the strike iced those plans. With a changing TV landscape, busy actors and production team members, and an unconventional premise, the network decided to cut its losses.

Other series have been canceled after renewals, too

Uncoupled isn’t the only series to be booted from a lineup when plans were already in place for a new season. Over the last several years, shows have been renewed and then canceled before a new season hit the airwaves.

Bupkis, starring Pete Davidson, was axed after originally getting a second season, too. Bupkis aired on Peacock. A League of Their Own, based on the hit movie of the same name, was renewed for a final season last year. The planned second season, to air on Amazon Prime, was canceled during the SAG-AFTRA strike. Why Women Kill and Inside Job were also canceled after initial renewals. The new trend of cancelations after initial renewals isn’t sitting well with TV fans. The level of uncertainty has certainly annoyed viewers.